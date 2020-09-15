Papa & Barkley Expands Its National Retail Distribution

Papa & Barkley has achieved significant momentum since launching into the $50 Billion Natural Products Industry in January 2018, "We are excited to be partnering with national retailers that share our passion for quality products that improve people's lives," said Adam Grossman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Papa & Barkley. "We have maintained our leadership position as the top-selling cannabis wellness brand in the California market by making truly differentiated and life-changing products. With these key retail partners, we are now poised for explosive national growth, providing clients with safe access to the health and wellness benefits of Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ CBD products."

In a recent survey of over 750 customers, Papa & Barkley's CBD products, including its signature Releaf Balm and Releaf Drops, earned a 98% customer satisfaction rate due to their efficacy, which stems from Papa & Barkley's unique solventless infusion processes. Unlike most other companies that rely on CO2 extraction or CBD distillates and isolates, Papa & Barkley crafts its products using a whole plant process that maintains all of the plant's beneficial terpenes, phytonutrients and cannabinoids. This results in potent, pure, and plant-made products that are highly effective and made without chemicals or solvents in accordance with the brand's Standard of Clean philosophy.

Papa & Barkley's CBD line includes a suite of clean skincare products including their Releaf Body Lotion, Releaf Body Oil and Releaf Repair Cream. Made with clean ingredients and solventless fresh-pressed rosin, these skincare products are pure, potent and effective. The line provides natural options for all skin types – perfect for repair and hydration, various skin conditions, scars, normal inflammation, redness and discomfort. The products are preferred by people with problem or irritated skin, sunburn and minor aches.

"As a premier national destination for trusted CBD hemp extract products, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to providing the highest quality in all the brands we offer," said Sharon Leite, CEO at The Vitamin Shoppe. "We are excited to introduce Papa & Barkley to customers seeking full-spectrum CBD hemp extract products and innovation in wellness, such as Papa & Barkley's proprietary whole plant, solventless infusion process. We see strong interest in the CBD category and continue to expand our industry-leading assortment of the best formulations that meet our rigorous standards of quality and expertise."

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley is the #1 California cannabis wellness brand (topicals and tinctures) that creates clean, highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing power of cannabis. All products are made using solventless, Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ infusion processes with sun-grown Cannabis grown in the US by partner farmers who practice organic and regenerative farming principles. Cannabis for our California line is grown exclusively in California's Emerald Triangle and is produced in our licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eureka, California.

