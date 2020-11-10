Papa & Barkley Launches the First Fair Trade Certified™ Chocolates on the California Cannabis Market

Crave Wellness! The launch of Releaf Chocolates follows that of Releaf Gummies, the healthiest gummies on the California cannabis market, demonstrating the brand's deep commitment to making edibles that are accessible to consumers looking for healthier options, as well as those with dietary restrictions or preferences. "We are excited to expand our offerings of solventless wellness products," says Adam Grossman, Papa & Barkley Founder and Executive Chairman. The brand is expanding its presence in the over $400 million dollar California edibles market. "We're defining a space in the category for cannabis consumables made with better-for-you ingredients and designed specifically for a healthy lifestyle."

A Healthy Cannabis Delicacy.

The brand's new chocolates feature a hint of cannabis flavor, a trademark of President and Chief Product Officer Guy Rocourt who says, "the goal was to create a delicious, high-quality edible that honors the plant by maintaining its integrity and flavor, a component we believe consumers will actively seek out as the industry matures further." Humboldt chocolatier, Jonah Ginsberg brought his 7 years of experience to the Papa & Barkley team to help craft Releaf Chocolates. According to Rocourt, "Papa & Barkley slow-churns its chocolate with fresh-pressed solventless rosin over a 24-hour period under strict temperature control to create a smooth and silky texture". The chocolate's natural antioxidants combine with the therapeutic benefits of cannabis to deliver consistent relief. The chocolates are great for occasional pain, whole body wellness, relaxation, and sleep.

Chocolate with a Conscience

Papa & Barkley values its support for farm partners and prioritizes delivering high-quality, natural products to consumers, making the choice to ethically source Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients an important one. For its Releaf Chocolates, the brand pairs organic cacao with clean cannabis that is sourced from carefully selected farms utilizing sun-grown and regenerative farming practices.

Each of Papa & Barkley's Releaf Chocolate bars contains 100mg of THC, with 5mg of cannabinoids per piece. Each bar retails for $18 and is available online and in leading California dispensaries. To learn more, visit papaandbarkley.com/releaf-chocolate.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley™ is the #1 California cannabis wellness brand that creates highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing potential of the cannabis plant. All of our products are made using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers grown in the United States and produced in our licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today we are committed to caring for loved ones by producing safe, natural, and efficacious products using the whole plant. Our clean, chemical-free products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

Website: http://www.papaandbarkley.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/papaandbarkley

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/papaandbarkley

MEDIA CONTACT

Sara Kern

Papa & Barkley

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa & Barkley