Papa & Barkley Taps Bo Becker, CPG Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

EUREKA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley™, the #1 cannabis wellness company for topicals and tinctures in California, announced today the appointment of Bo Becker as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Becker joined in mid-July as part of an expansion plan to accelerate product innovation and increase national brand awareness. Becker will own the full end-to-end consumer journey, inclusive of branding, direct-to-consumer strategy, and a significant focus on scaling earned media value.

Becker has spent 16 years in marketing, holding several executive roles at CPG nutrition and wellness companies. Most recently, Becker served as Vice President of Marketing at Charlotte's Web, where he played a critical role in scaling the company's CBD business nationally. Becker's proven track record in the cannabis industry and deep experience in digital-first branding, will catapult Papa & Barkley into its next stage of growth, beginning with the launch of its Sleep Releaf Collection this summer.

Evelyn Wang, CEO of Papa & Barkley™ says, "Papa & Barkley has always stood out amongst the competitive set of cannabis brands as the gold standard for trust and efficacy. Now the task at hand is to get out the loudspeaker and announce to consumers that our products, crafted using our whole plant solventless infusion process, deliver the most effective results. This is where Bo comes in; I'm confident in his ability to significantly scale the brand's awareness and reach a broad base of consumers, including those who may not have previously considered a cannabis solution for wellness. His curiosity and commitment to unlocking consumer insights will drive transformational messaging."

Recently Papa & Barkley™ tapped Cassie Perlman, VP of Brand Marketing and Strategy, Anne-Sophie Roumilhac, VP of E-Commerce, Jaclyn Sepulveda, Director of Social Media and Influencers, and Shelly Nghiem, Director of E-Commerce to join its team of experienced cannabis marketers. They bring robust experience in consumer packaged goods, performance marketing, direct-to-consumer, and brand strategy.

"I am a firm believer in the wellness potential of the cannabis plant. As a leading brand, the broader our reach and the bolder our marketing efforts, the more lives we can transform." says Bo Becker, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa & Barkley™. "We've gone through immense internal growth this year and I am excited to lead such a talented and passionate group of changemakers. We couldn't be more prepared to champion the brand and support our consumers along their wellness journeys."

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY™

Papa & Barkley™ is the leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. The company sources cannabis grown using organic and regenerative farming principles and uses proprietary solventless, completely chemical-free, whole plant infusion processes to craft its products, ensuring they are clean, safe, high-quality, and contain the plant's natural nutrient profile to maximize efficacy. Papa & Barkley™ offers a range of THC-rich and CBD-rich Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ formulas to provide relief for a variety of individuals' needs.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company continues to care for loved ones by unlocking the potential of the plant to improve lives.

