Papa John Schnatter Steps In To Help Feed New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's founder John Schnatter will travel to New Orleans tomorrow to bring awareness to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Mr. Schnatter will meet with families and local leaders, including Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III, to learn of their experiences during the storm, and its aftermath, as they begin to rebuild their lives.

Schnatter's visit is at the invitation by Troy Duhon, Founder and Owner of Premier Automotive. Duhon is also founder of Giving Hope, a local nonprofit that runs The Food Pantry of New Orleans, which has grown to provide both groceries and hot meals to seniors and families throughout the New Orleans area.

Mr. Schnatter will tour the The Food Pantry of New Orleans and then present a check for $50,000 to help ensure that citizens who have already lost so much don't also have to worry about going hungry. Anyone who would like to join Papa John Schnatter in contributing to New Orleans's recovery can do so online at www.givinghopenola.org/donate.

Media outlets that would like to schedule an in-person interview with Papa John Schnatter should contact his team prior to the event at 1:30 pm Friday.

When: September 10, 2021, 1:30 PM CT



Where: The Food Pantry of New Orleans

3040 I-10 Service Rd. New Orleans, LA 70128

SOURCE John Schnatter