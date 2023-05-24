PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER COUNTERS AD FIRM'S BASELESS MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT IN ONGOING LAWSUIT

News provided by

John Schnatter

24 May, 2023, 08:03 ET

Papa John Schnatter: Defendant is distracting "from the facts of the case at hand"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Schnatter, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Papa John's International (PZZA), announced a Federal Court filing in response to Wasserman Media's Motion for Summary Judgment in his 2019 lawsuit against the media group, including the ad firm that leaked deceptively edited content from a private training call to falsely portray Schnatter as a racist.

The Response, filed with the U.S. District Court for Western Kentucky, establishes that the defendants breached their non-disclosure agreement with Mr. Schnatter, damaging his reputation, and have insufficient evidence for the grant of summary judgment. 

"I was personally maligned and had my reputation seriously damaged when the defendants set me up in a secretly recorded private coaching session, which was deceptively edited and leaked to the press knowing full well the devastation it would cause our company brand and me," said Schnatter. "If that weren't enough, to this day the defendants continue their attacks against my character through this litigation in an obvious and desperate attempt to distract from the facts of the case at hand." 

According to the Response, the defendants "have confused the summary judgment standard with their closing argument to the jury. Instead of reviewing the evidence 'in the light most favorable to the non-moving party' as required in a summary judgment motion, Defendants have instead provided a one-sided statement of the 'facts' and have omitted critical facts."

The document further states that there is "ample evidence for a jury to find that Defendants knew they had a duty to not divulge statements made in a confidential media training session… [but] chose to disclose that confidential information knowing the harm it would cause Schnatter."

Mr. Schnatter has previously indicated that all net proceeds from the lawsuit against Wasserman Media will be donated to charity.

Reference: Civil Action No. 3:20-cv-00003-BJB-CHL

To learn more about John H. Schnatter vs. 247 Group, LLC d/b/a Laundry Service and Wasserman Media Group, LLC, go to: https://papajohnschnatter.com/schnatter-v-wasserman-media/

SOURCE John Schnatter

SOURCE John Schnatter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.