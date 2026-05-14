Papa John's Founder John Schnatter and Ad Firm Laundry Service Announce Legal Settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Papa John's founder John Schnatter and ad firm Laundry Service announced a settlement in their ongoing litigation and issued the following joint statement:

"On May 22, 2018, John Schnatter, Founder and Chairman of Papa John's Pizza, attended a teleconference with representatives of Laundry Service and Papa John's to discuss Schnatter's future role in company advertisements. The meeting was recorded by an employee of Laundry Service without Mr. Schnatter's knowledge and consent. A portion of the meeting, which Mr. Schnatter contends was taken out of context and was misleading, was thereafter disclosed publicly. The Parties acknowledge that the news stories reporting the statements caused harm to many people and communities, including Mr. Schnatter. Thereafter, an edited version of the recording was turned over by Laundry Service to Papa John's.

Laundry Service has agreed to make a charitable donation."

Reference: Schnatter v. 247 Group, LLC d/b/a Laundry Service et al., No. 24-5916 (6th Cir. U.S. Court of Appeals)

SOURCE John Schnatter