Papa John's International Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Papa John's International (PZZA)

Papa John's reported adjusted Papa John's reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46 for Q2 2026, narrowly exceeding the $0.45 consensus estimate, while revenue declined 8.8% year over year to $482.4 million, and Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The adjusted number beat, but the underlying results deteriorated. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.46 for Q2 2026, exceeding the $0.45 consensus estimate, while revenue declined 8.8% year over year to $482.4 million from $529.2 million -- and shares fell after the Company suspended its quarterly dividend and cut its outlook amid continued operating pressures.. If you lost money on PZZA, click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The two sets of figures diverged across the board. Global comparable sales declined 5.7%. North American comparable sales declined 8.3%. Full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $180-$190 million from $200-$210 million -- a $20 million reduction at the midpoint, and suspended its quarterly dividend.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations concerning Papa John's International.

Shareholders who suffered losses on Papa John's stock are encouraged to have their losses reviewed now, or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Investigation

Q: How much did PZZA stock drop? Shares fell approximately 17% after Papa John's disclosed Q2 2026 results showing revenue of $482.4 million, down 8.8% year over year, an 8.3% decline in North American comparable sales, reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the suspension of its quarterly dividend.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PZZA investigation? A: Investors who purchased PZZA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the PZZA investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased PZZA securities. The firm is nationally recognized and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PZZA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP