Papa Murphy's Launches "Summer Selects" Pizza Deals to Make Summer Meals Easy, Delicious and Budget-Friendly

Starting in June, guests can grab select oven-ready pizzas for $8.99* and enjoy fresh-from-the-oven pizza nights all summer long.

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is helping families and pizza lovers keep summer simple with the return of its popular Summer Selects deal. Available June 8 through Aug. 16, the limited-time offer features select Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie, or Meat pizzas on Thin or Original crust for just $8.99 each.*

Perfect for busy weeknights, pool days, family movie nights and spontaneous summer gatherings, Summer Selects gives guests an easy, affordable way to bring home fresh pizza that's baked right from their own oven.

"Summer calendars fill up fast, and guests are looking for meal solutions that are convenient, affordable and still feel special," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Summer Selects is all about making those moments easier, whether that's a quick dinner after the ballfield, feeding a house full of kids or an easy Friday night meal everyone can agree on."

Guests can also upgrade to a Family Size pizza for just $3 more, making the deal an even bigger value for larger groups and summer entertaining.

To round out the meal, customers can add Papa Murphy's popular sides and desserts, including 5-Cheese Bread, Garlic Knots, fresh Salads, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and the Cinnamon Wheel, creating an easy, crowd-pleasing meal.

Whether you're feeding a crowd or just keeping dinner simple, Summer Selects brings great flavor and value straight to your kitchen with no prep or hassle all summer long.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com.

*Pricing varies: $8.99 in most markets, $9.99 in California, and $10.99 in Alaska.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S:

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S. — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s