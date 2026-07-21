Papa Murphy's Turns Up the Sweet Heat with New Hulapeño Pizza

The latest limited-time offering joins the Papa's Picks menu, combining DOLE® pineapple, jalapeños and Thai chili sauce for a bold flavor experience at an everyday value.

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting July 20, Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is bringing the perfect balance of sweet, spicy and savory to dinner tables everywhere with the new Hulapeño Pizza. Available for a limited time as part of the brand's popular Papa's Picks lineup, the latest creation delivers bold flavor, fresh ingredients and unbeatable value, all ready to bake fresh at home whenever cravings strike.

The Hulapeño Pizza is a flavor-packed combination designed for guests who love a little sweet heat. Made with DOLE® pineapple, pepperoni, jalapeños, traditional red sauce and whole-milk mozzarella, then finished with a drizzle of Thai chili sauce, every bite delivers an irresistible mix of savory, sweet and spicy flavors.

The Hulapeño Pizza will be available for a limited time for $12.99 ($13.99 in California, $14.99 in Alaska). It joins the Papa's Picks lineup, where Papa Murphy's regularly introduces innovative flavor combinations alongside guest favorites.

"The Hulapeño Pizza is proof that great flavor doesn't have to come with a premium price tag," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Guests are looking for bold, adventurous flavors, and this pizza delivers with the perfect combination of sweet pineapple, jalapeños and a kick of Thai chili sauce. At just $12.99*, it's an incredible value, and because it's made fresh and baked at home, guests can enjoy it hot from the oven exactly when they want it."

Unlike traditional delivery or carryout options, Papa Murphy's prepares every pizza fresh to order and sends it home ready to bake. That means guests can enjoy oven-fresh pizza on their schedule, whether it's dinner time, game night or an easy family meal any day of the week.

Available while supplies last, the Hulapeño Pizza offers guests a crave-worthy new twist on one of today's most popular flavor trends, pairing sweet and spicy ingredients in a way only Papa Murphy's can.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com.

About Papa Murphy's International

Papa Murphy's International LLC (Papa Murphy's) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S., plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take 'n' bake at home with ease. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts and kids' options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s