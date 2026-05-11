Papa Murphy's Brings the Flavor with Limited-Time Meaty Italian Pizza

The flavor-packed pizza brings classic Italian ingredients to Papa Murphy's take 'n' bake value lineup, offering bold taste at a great price for a limited time.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is getting even more flavorful with the new Meaty Italian Pizza, joining its popular Papa's Picks lineup from May 11 through June 7, 2026.

This limited-time pizza is topped with Italian favorites, including Salami, Mini Cup Pepperoni and Sausage. It also features Whole-Milk Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Zesty Herbs, and an Olive Oil Blend & Garlic Sauce.

Priced at $12.99 ($13.99 CA, $14.99 AK), the Meaty Italian Pizza is a limited-time addition to Papa Murphy's Papa's Picks lineup, which features a core selection of everyday favorites, including 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni, alongside rotating specialty offerings. The pizza is hearty, flavorful and gives guests the same craveworthy value Papa Murphy's always offers.

"The Meaty Italian Pizza brings together the bold, savory flavors guests expect from classic Italian ingredients in a way that feels both familiar and indulgent," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "It's loaded with Italian meats and crafted to deliver a satisfying, hearty experience fresh from your oven. This is a pizza that's all about big flavor, great value and giving guests another reason to gather around the table."

The Meaty Italian Pizza is available for a limited time beginning May 11 at participating Papa Murphy's locations nationwide.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com.

About Papa Murphy's International

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S. — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s