Papa's Pilar Rum Releases Award-Winning, Limited-Edition Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum Finished In Whiskey Barrels

As a second-generation distiller, Papa's Pilar Master Blender Ron Call drew upon his 45 years of experience in both blending and distilling to create Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum. "For this special blend, I wanted to create a more whiskey-forward experience with a smooth finish," said Call. "I selected once-used #4 Char Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrels to get the profile I was looking for, then extended the finishing time to draw out more of the characteristic whiskey notes and that bolder flavor."

Like all Papa's Pilar expressions, Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum was inspired by Ernest "Papa" Hemingway and his adventures on his boat, Pilar. The limited-edition blend pays homage to Hemingway's experience with rum and whiskey in the Marquesas Keys, a wild group of uninhabited islands near Key West.

"One of the most iconic stories of Ernest Hemingway in the Marquesas involves a brutal storm that hit during a fishing expedition, stranding him and his group for two weeks. During that time, the group spent their days fishing, sharing stories and enjoying plenty of rum and whiskey long into the night," said Mike Myatt, Papa's Pilar Chief Communities & Conservation Officer. "Inspired by this story, The Marquesas Blend is a beautiful marriage of rum and whiskey that I think Hemingway would have really enjoyed during those nights in the Marquesas."

At 88-proof, Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum has a sweet nose with notes of vanilla, coffee beans and honey, as well as hints of toasted almonds. On the palate, it offers rich cocoa notes with slight hints of oak and vanilla, finishing with a growing spice and a long, smooth sweetness. Papa's Pilar recommends savoring Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum on the rocks, neat or in a Marquesas Manhattan.

Papa's Pilar Marquesas Blend Rum Finished in Whiskey Barrels will be available beginning in October. SRP for a 750mL bottle is $46.99 and may vary by market. For more information, please visit www.papaspilar.com/specialblend.

Papa's Pilar® Rum – in both Dark and Blonde expressions – is an ultra-premium, artisan-crafted rum inspired by Ernest "Papa" Hemingway, an author, explorer, story-teller, conservationist, bon vivant and Key West local who is celebrated for what he was not: a spectator. Papa's Pilar's expressions are born of hand-selected, multi-sourced rums and are artfully blended by Master Blender, Ron Call. Hemingway Rum Company's Key West distillery, home of Papa's Pilar Rum, is located in a historic building just yards from where Hemingway used to dock his beloved boat, the Pilar. In addition to the working distillery, the building also includes an experience center, innovation lab, trading post and tasting room. Papa's Pilar was developed in conjunction with Ernest Hemingway's estate, and the Hemingway family graciously donates a majority of its proceeds from Papa's Pilar Rum to charity. Papa's Pilar is a proud member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

