Papaya Brings World Solitaire Championship 2026 to Living Rooms Nationwide with One-Hour Televised Special This Summer

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Papaya

Jul 09, 2026, 08:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, JULY 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya, a global leader in skill-based mobile entertainment, today announced World Solitaire Championship 2026, a nationally televised special of the inaugural World Solitaire Championship (WSC). The special showcases the first-ever international competition bringing together competitors from around the world to battle face-to-face in the WSC arena in Miami. The special will air across the United States this summer, bringing the excitement, drama, and high-stakes competition of the championship directly to viewers' homes.

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Sidney VS Oliver – WSC Final Round
Sidney VS Oliver – WSC Final Round

Viewers can check their local listings to see when and where it is airing in their market or watch the full special on YouTube here.

World Solitaire Championship 2026 showcases 400 of the world's most skilled Solitaire players competing for the title of World Solitaire Champion and a share of $300,000 in total prizes. The multi-day competition culminated with a final match pitting the top two competitors in a head-to-head match with the champion taking the crown with a blistering 31-second win.

"We believe competition should be earned though innovation and delivering real value to players," said Oriel Bachar, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya. "The World Solitaire Championship was an opportunity to bring our players together around a live event instantly transforming them into a loud, vibrant community, celebrating their shared mastery of skill-based gaming."

The one-hour television special captures the best moments from the championship weekend, showcasing thrilling matches, inspiring stories, and the vibrant community of players and fans that gathered in Miami. Through this broadcast, viewers will witness firsthand the skill, strategy, and passion that define competitive Solitaire at the highest level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005147/Sidney_Oliver.jpg

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