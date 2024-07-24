Papaya Global and Cegid Announce Partnership

Together, the companies stretch the boundaries of global HR, Payroll, and Payments, by enabling hiring, managing, and paying employees via a single solution

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the ultimate workforce payroll and payments platform, and Cegid, a European leader in cloud management solutions for professionals in the finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), accountancy, retail and entrepreneurship sectors, today announced their partnership offering clients a holistic solution for hiring, managing, and paying their global workforce.

By joining forces, Papaya and Cegid offer clients the technology and expertise to streamline their global payroll and payments through a single platform, manage workers in all employment models (full time, part time, contractors), and deliver accurate, compliant, and on time payments to over 160 countries.

"At Papaya, we build the technology that best addresses the needs of our clients," said Andrew Simmons, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Papaya Global. "Partnering with Cegid gives our clients the edge to scale and succeed in their global expansions."

"Papaya has both the technology and expertise to run a successful payroll and payments operation across the globe," said Hervé Solus, Director of the Business Unit Talent at Cegid. "Its advanced platform and abilities add tremendous value for our clients and serve as the perfect complement to Cegid's HR expertise."

Papaya's Workforce OS was purpose-built for payroll and payments. Harnessing its unique technology along with subject matter expertise, Papaya delivers a smooth payroll and payments process, with compliance and liability. The all-in-one platform serves as a single source of truth, providing critical, decision-driving data and visibility.

Cegid's full-cloud business model delivers its clients with superior experiences while accelerating their digital business transformation.

About Papaya Global

In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage, and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and Finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability, into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya has recently been named NetSuite International Partner of the Year, as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and recognized by top tier publications including Inc., Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya's team is nearly 1000 strong, serving customers like E-Toro, SentinelOne, SodaStream and others, in 160+ countries worldwide.

About Cegid

Cegid is a European leader in cloud business management solutions for finance (cash-flow, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides a long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences, and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward-thinking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies such as artificial intelligence and an understanding of regulations and compliance. In today's rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, and its 500,000 customers, Cegid has 4,400 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported revenues of €852 million (as of December 31, 2023). Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

For more information: www.cegid.com/en/

SOURCE Papaya Global