Papaya Global Announces Strategic Executive Promotion and New Hires

The ultimate Workforce Payments Platform expands its executive team with a promoted SVP Operations and new VP Revenue Ops, VP Global Client Services, and VP Engineering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move aimed at enhancing operational excellence and accelerating growth, Papaya Global today announced the promotion of Liran Lotker from Vice President of Engineering to Senior Vice President of Operations. This promotion comes in recognition of Lotker's exceptional leadership and contributions since joining the company 18 months ago.

As Vice President of Engineering, Lotker played a pivotal role in advancing Papaya's technological capabilities, overseeing key initiatives that bolstered product innovation and efficiency. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Operations, Lotker will bring his strategic vision and operational expertise to drive the company's overall efficiency, scalability, and customer satisfaction across all operational functions.

"Liran's proven track record of leadership and deep understanding of our technology landscape make him the ideal choice to lead our operations team," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "We are confident that his insights and strategic approach will further strengthen our position in the market and drive our continued success."

Papaya Global welcomes new leaders to its executive team:

David Levanon joins as the new VP Revenue Operations, focusing on the U.S. market. Levanon is a veteran of Payoneer, Chargebee, and Prezent, and brings a wealth of expertise in cross-border payments.

Adam Bambrough joins as VP Global Client Services. Bambrough has served in leadership roles in Bitly, ForgeRock, Zignal Labs, and others.

Erez Morabia as the new VP Engineering. Morabia is a veteran of Rapyd, Avaya, and Radvision and will focus his expertise and talent on payroll solutions.

These new hires underscore Papaya's commitment to continuous innovation, expanding its market presence, and maximizing revenue opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our executive team," said Guez. "They all have strong backgrounds in their prospective fields, and will play critical roles in executing our growth strategy and delivering value to our customers."

These strategic appointments mark an exciting chapter for Papaya Global as it continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the Workforce Payroll and Payments industry.

About Papaya Global:

In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage, and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and Finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability, into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya has recently been named NetSuite International Partner of the Year, as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and recognized by top tier publications including Inc., Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya's team is nearly 1000 strong, serving customers like E-Toro, SentinelOne, SodaStream and others, in 160+ countries worldwide.

SOURCE Papaya Global