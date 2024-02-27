Papaya Global Announces the Promotion of Amit Levi to SVP Product

Papaya Global

27 Feb, 2024

Levi's vast experience in product management, will drive further expansion of Papaya's Global Workforce Payments platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the only Workforce Payments platform, today announced that Amit Levi has been promoted to SVP Product. With more than 15 years of experience, Levi will lead Papaya's product strategy, expanding the company's workforce payments platform.

"Thanks to its unique technology and expertise, Papaya Global has grown into the leading authority on global workforce management and payments," says Levi. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead Papaya's product team as we continue to optimize global workforce management and payments for our customers."  

"Amit has been an essential part of Papaya's growth since he joined us two years ago," says Ronen Keinan, COO of Papaya. "So, when it came to finding a new product leader, his track record spoke for itself. We believe in promoting from within the organization, and we know that with Amit on the executive team, Papaya will further its growth and success."

Prior to his tenure at Papaya, Levi served as VP Product and CMO of Anodot, VP Product Management at Yokee Music, and VP Product at CoolaData.

Papaya's workforce payments platform provides solutions to enterprise organizations seeking to manage and pay their global workforce anywhere, on time, and under full compliance and liability.

Since its inception in 2016, Papaya - led by CEO and Co-Founder, Eynat Guez - has prospered into the only platform providing unified payroll and payments, relying on its smart technology and human expertise.

About Papaya Global
In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global - co-founded by Eynat Guez in 2016 - is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage, and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and Finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability, into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya has recently been named NetSuite International Partner of the Year, as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and recognized by top tier publications including Inc., Forbes, and CNBC.

Papaya Global serves customers like E-Toro, SentinelOne, SodaStream, Contentsquare and others, in 160+ countries worldwide. 

