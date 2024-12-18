Papaya Global Appoints John Turner to its Board

News provided by

Papaya Global

Dec 18, 2024, 09:00 ET

Turner's experience in building organizations at Google, TriNet, etc., positions him to offer unique operational insights, contributing to the company's growth and scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the Workforce Payroll and Payments platform, today announced that John Turner will join its board. Turner's decades of experience span go-to-market strategy, sales transformation, and marketing leadership, making him a valuable resource in executing Papaya's strategy and realizing its goals.

"John's track record speaks for itself," said Eynat Guez, Papaya's CEO and Co-Founder. "His reputation as a builder in global companies like Google and TriNet positions him to offer unique operational insights as a board member. His appointment reflects our commitment to completing our strategic pivot from payroll to workforce payments to better serve our clients."

"Papaya Global's unique solutions and expertise have made it a real disruptor in an industry that craves innovation," said John Turner, Papaya's newest board member. "I truly value the opportunity to contribute to a team with a clear vision and bold aspirations. I'm proud to have a seat at the board table and aligning vision with long term goals."

Papaya's unified workforce payroll and payments platform provides solutions to multinational organizations seeking to manage and pay their workforces globally. Papaya's technology enables companies to make cross-border payments in dozens of currencies that are accurate, timely, and compliant.  

Papaya was named as Oracle NetSuite's International Partner of the Year, and placed in distinguished lists like Time 100's Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Cloud 100, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

About Papaya Global 

Papaya Global is the platform for global workforce, helping the world's leading companies to pay workers compliantly in the local currency of 160+ countries.  

After having revolutionized payroll by automating manual processes, Papaya became is now the first SaaS company to offer its own licensed payments platform, in partnership with J.P. Morgan. 

With same-day delivery and low, transparent fees, Papaya makes global payments faster, safer, and more efficient*. 

Backed by world-leading investors, Papaya Global has raised more than $450M (most recently at a $3.7B valuation).  

*Papaya Global's payment services are offered through Azimo, Papaya's licensed payments arm. Azimo is a globally licensed payment services provider. For further information on Azimo's licences worldwide, check our licensing page. 

SOURCE Papaya Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Papaya Global Launches New Suite of AI-Based Solutions to Enable Global Enterprises to Pay Their Workforce with Ease and Confidence

Papaya Global, the workforce payment and payroll platform, today announced a groundbreaking suite of innovations set to revolutionize global...
Papaya Global Announces Strategic Executive Promotion and New Hires

Papaya Global Announces Strategic Executive Promotion and New Hires

In a move aimed at enhancing operational excellence and accelerating growth, Papaya Global today announced the promotion of Liran Lotker from Vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics