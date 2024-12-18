Papaya Global Appoints John Turner to its Board

Turner's experience in building organizations at Google, TriNet, etc., positions him to offer unique operational insights, contributing to the company's growth and scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the Workforce Payroll and Payments platform, today announced that John Turner will join its board. Turner's decades of experience span go-to-market strategy, sales transformation, and marketing leadership, making him a valuable resource in executing Papaya's strategy and realizing its goals.

"John's track record speaks for itself," said Eynat Guez, Papaya's CEO and Co-Founder. "His reputation as a builder in global companies like Google and TriNet positions him to offer unique operational insights as a board member. His appointment reflects our commitment to completing our strategic pivot from payroll to workforce payments to better serve our clients."

"Papaya Global's unique solutions and expertise have made it a real disruptor in an industry that craves innovation," said John Turner, Papaya's newest board member. "I truly value the opportunity to contribute to a team with a clear vision and bold aspirations. I'm proud to have a seat at the board table and aligning vision with long term goals."

Papaya's unified workforce payroll and payments platform provides solutions to multinational organizations seeking to manage and pay their workforces globally. Papaya's technology enables companies to make cross-border payments in dozens of currencies that are accurate, timely, and compliant.

Papaya was named as Oracle NetSuite's International Partner of the Year, and placed in distinguished lists like Time 100's Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Cloud 100, and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is the platform for global workforce, helping the world's leading companies to pay workers compliantly in the local currency of 160+ countries.

After having revolutionized payroll by automating manual processes, Papaya became is now the first SaaS company to offer its own licensed payments platform, in partnership with J.P. Morgan.

With same-day delivery and low, transparent fees, Papaya makes global payments faster, safer, and more efficient*.

Backed by world-leading investors, Papaya Global has raised more than $450M (most recently at a $3.7B valuation).

*Papaya Global's payment services are offered through Azimo, Papaya's licensed payments arm. Azimo is a globally licensed payment services provider. For further information on Azimo's licences worldwide, check our licensing page.

SOURCE Papaya Global