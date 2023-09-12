Papaya Global Expands its US Workforce Offering

News provided by

Papaya Global

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

With this expansion, Papaya Global provides a complete suite of solutions including Payroll, EoR and PEO, to drive growth by enabling global organizations to hire confidently in the US market

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the only unified Payroll & Payments platform, today announced the expansion of its US workforce and payroll capabilities. The expansion provides Papaya Global's client base with a holistic US Payroll, EoR, and PEO solution. 

US workforce management is unique because of its complex tax system, varying state and local labor laws, employment classification, "at-will" employment, and document retention guidelines.  

Papaya Global offers a made-to-measure solution to empower organizations of all sizes to navigate US payroll complexities, legally and compliantly. Harnessing superior technology and a team of Designated Country Experts, Papaya Global best tends to specific organizational challenges across all fifty states, offering best value for competitive prices.

Papaya Global eliminates the need for establishing local entities and enables global organizations to manage their workforce in the United States with its EoR solution. For clients who do have local US entities, Papaya provides payroll and PEO solutions, as necessary for all employment models, including US employees (W9), Non-US employees (W8), and contractors (1099 workers).

"The challenge of US payroll is greater than the sum of regulations in 50 states. It's extremely complex," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "Each state has its own labor laws, that dictate anything from minimum wage, percentages of contributions, family leave, as well as city and state taxes. Papaya Global's complete suite of tools enables our customers to effortlessly navigate every situation."

Via integrations and partnerships with leaders in the HR and payroll industry like Namely, Bob, Zenefits, and NetSuite, Papaya Global's expanded US payroll capabilities offer fully customized and compliant Payroll, EoR, and PEO solutions to handle multi-state employment. This includes competitively priced medical and benefit plans for each state, which can be tailored specifically for every business's needs.

Papaya Global's AI-powered payroll tech unifies payroll and payment processes, providing full liability and documentation, supported by its bank-level licenses and its partnership with J.P. Morgan and Citibank.

Papaya Global has been recognized as one of TIME100's Most Influential Companies for 2023. Other accolades include Forbes Cloud 100, CNBC Top 25 Enterprise Technology, and Inc's Best Firms to Help Your Company Succeed.

About Papaya:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM (Human Capital Management) to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has recently been named as TIME100's Most Influential Companies and has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications including Inc, Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya Global serves customers like SentinelOne, Wix, Toyota, Microsoft, and Cyberark in 160 countries worldwide. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090733/Papaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Papaya Global

Also from this source

Papaya Global Chosen as One of Forbes' Cloud 100 Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

Papaya Global is the First Ever Payroll & Payments Company in TIME100 2023 Most Influential Companies List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.