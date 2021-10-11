Papaya Global Hires Top Industry Professionals for CRO, SVP Operations, and SVP Engineering Posts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the market leader in global people, payroll, and payment management, is proud to announce the hiring of Tyler Vaughey as Chief Revenue Officer, Sharon Gould as Senior Vice President of Operations, and Elisha Ben Zvi as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

The three senior leaders join Papaya as the company moves to broaden its revenue operations, strengthen core offerings, and provide a world-class customer experience. In September, Papaya closed a $250 million Series D funding round, bringing its valuation to $3.7 billion – a tenfold increase over September 2020.

Tyler will oversee all of Papaya's revenue generating operations worldwide including sales, marketing, and partnerships. He brings a wealth of relevant experiences to help the company significantly scale its go-to-market capabilities.

"I've led marketing and customer-facing teams globally and learned firsthand how complicated it is to manage employees and contractors in international markets that often operate very differently than your "home" market" Tyler said. "I was drawn to Papaya Global because of the immense talent of the team, the positive culture it is cultivating, and because we enable our customers to manage their international workforce more seamlessly than ever before. "

Tyler joins Papaya Global after a distinguished 18-year tenure at American Express, where he held a variety of leadership roles across sales, partnerships, customer success and marketing functions. Most recently, Tyler served as Senior Vice President and GM of the U.S. Small Merchants organization which enabled millions of small businesses to accept American Express as a form of payment. Previously, Tyler was American Express's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for the Merchant Services business unit, where he led hundreds of colleagues and engaged millions of merchant customers in 28 countries.

As Tyler focuses his efforts on driving brand awareness and acquiring new customers, Sharon will be responsible for the customer experience across the entire customer journey.

Sharon will oversee Papaya's Customer Success, Center of Excellence, Business Excellence and Customer Journey Operations teams, with a focus on ensuring world-class service delivery to our customers. Her deep understanding of and passion for customer success will elevate Papaya's operations team as the company scales for growth.

"Papaya is laser-focused on delivering customer value, and I'm looking forward to scaling our talented and passionate customer success teams to ensure our customers exceed their business goals," she said. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team that makes its relationships with customers a top priority."

Sharon joins Papaya after five years at LogMeIn, where she was the Senior Vice President of Global Business Operations focused on end-to-end customer and commercial visibility and go-to-market operations, unifying data science and aligning analytics across sales, customer experience and marketing. Prior to that she was at Skillsoft for seventeen years serving as their Senior Vice President of Global Sales Operations and Services.

Elisha will be responsible for developing the platform that runs Papaya's business processes to support the company's growing customer base.

Elisha brings more than 20 years of experience designing and implementing software products in high scale companies such as Akamai and SAP and leading global teams that deliver cloud-based networking and cyber security solutions to enterprises.

"I've developed a passion for scaling up teams, products and infrastructure to enable rapid growth utilizing the latest technology," he said. "I'm excited to join Papaya to create innovative business solutions for accelerated growth in an area that is ready for transformation but demands high quality standards."

