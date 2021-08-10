Papaya Global Is Named To The 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, market leader for cloud-based SaaS solutions for global workforce management, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes.

The ranking establishes Papaya Global as the premier SaaS company in the global workforce management space. Papaya provides a radically simple solution for managing all types of global employees and workers compliantly in over 140 countries, from onboarding to payments.

Papaya's cloud-based platform has emerged as the ideal solution for the new age of remote work. Its 100% paperless onboarding tools, exceedingly fast go-live time, and payroll and payments automation address the needs of the modern global economy, propelling Papaya to an extended period of hyper-growth.

In March, Papaya closed a $100 million C round of funding, establishing itself as a Unicorn with a valuation of $1.2 billion and by mid-June, Papaya already exceeded 200% growth over all of 2020.

Papaya's clients include fast-growing companies that have previously appeared on Forbes list, such as Hopin, Procore, Rubric and more, in addition to enterprise clients such as Toyota, Microsoft, General Dynamics and others.

"When we set out to reinvent global payroll, payments, and people management for the modern age, we constantly heard that "developing a SaaS platform for global payroll is impossible" and we were determined to prove otherwise. We are proudly building the "Salesforce for workforce" and firmly believe the Papaya Platform will become the industry standard for managing global workforce in the coming years," said Papaya co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez.

"It is a true honor for Papaya to be recognized by Forbes, the most prestigious list of companies, the real "Who's Who" of today's business world."

To win its place on Cloud 100, Papaya had to beat out the toughest competition yet. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks," Mr. Kondrad said.

The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of 34 public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

About Papaya

Papaya offers a people, payroll, and payment management solution supporting all types of global employment (payroll, EoR, and contractors) in over 140 countries to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance collaboration and engagement, and provide a first-rate employment experience. It can transform any company into a truly unified and global organization in record time.

The automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform integrates with all existing HRIS management tools, provides real-time business reporting, and eliminates errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending. The platform ensures GDPR and SOC compliance to maintain the highest standard of security.

Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, and Melbourne, with plans to triple in growth year-over-year in terms of clients, revenue, and employees globally. Papaya's technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments.

For more information visit Papayaglobal.com

SOURCE Papaya Global

Related Links

http://Papayaglobal.com

