Papaya Global is Now an SAP Gold Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global announced today that it has achieved SAP Gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Papaya Global provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

"The Papaya Global and SAP partnership is all about effortless scale," says Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "By integrating SAP SuccessFactors with Papaya's payroll system, enterprises can streamline the full scope of workforce management - from hiring, through performance and operations, to payroll and payments. This unified process ensures compliance while providing real-time full-picture data."

Papaya Global achieved SAP partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.

SAP SuccessFactors is a top HCM Suite, streamlines HR operations, like recruiting, performance evaluation, and workforce planning and analytics. By integrating SAP SuccessFactors with their payroll systems, customers can easily synchronize HR and payroll processes, saving on administrative costs and consolidating data management. A few key factors include:

Standardizing and validating data – customers can achieve a unified global view of payroll data via seamless processing and automation and ensure accurate payroll calculations (from pre-payroll through salary updates, local taxes and benefits) using Papaya's AI-powered validation engine.





Full local compliance – Enhanced data accuracy ensures real-time synchronization of employee data, aligning SAP SuccessFactors with papaya's global payroll system to maintain up-to-date compliance with local, regional and global regulations.





Unified payroll and payments processing – the Papaya-SAP partnership automates data transformation into payment disbursements across 160+ countries. The seamless data flow ensures all updates, new hires, and terminations are instantly reflected for accurate payroll processing, the last mile of which are global payments set up that guarantees timely and accurate global payments.

Papaya Global's Payroll and Payments is available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications.

Papaya Global is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP SuccessFactors®, Papaya's payroll and payments fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Papaya Global

In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya was named NetSuite's 2023 International Partner of the Year, a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and was honored on lists like Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Cloud 100, and TIME 100 Most Influential Companies. Papaya proudly serves customers like eToro, SentinelOne, and SodaStream in 160+ countries.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries.

