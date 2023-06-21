Papaya Global is the First Ever Payroll & Payments Company in TIME100 2023 Most Influential Companies List

Papaya Global

21 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Papaya pioneers Payroll & Payments on the distinguished list, for its vision and ongoing innovation to revolutionize Payroll around the world, giving the most essential process for companies and the individuals who power them, the attention and technology it deserves

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 //PRNewswire// -- Papaya Global, the SaaS FinTech powerhouse offering a unified global Payroll & Payments, is one of TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World for 2023, joining trailblazing brands previously listed, like OpenAI, Grammarly, and Zoom.

Papaya Global is recognized for its innovation which fundamentally changes payroll, with the understanding that payroll has a significant impact on individuals and on the global economy. Papaya's technology enables an automated and unified Payroll & Payments process, seamless AI-powered integrations across critical tools for enterprises, and direct payments to global workers.

Papaya was built with the mission to move payroll to the forefront of the employer-employee relationship, and to democratize payroll by elevating it from a mere "technical process" to a process that enables financial-first thinking for individuals. This innovative approach provides better access to funds and supports bigger and better financial decisions (such as savings and loans) through payroll.

״Payroll is the most important process in any organization, and it deserves the best technology and attention," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "TIME100's recognition is a validation of our vision to provide our customers with control, compliance, and transparency of their workforce worldwide."

The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is compiled by TIME's global network of editors and industry experts, who evaluate nominations from various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and entertainment. The final list features 100 businesses driving change and charting the path forward.

This distinguished recognition is the latest of many accolades for Papaya Global, which include Forbes Cloud 100, CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise, and Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

"Today's companies operate, employ, and pay globally, but rely on yesterday's local manual tools," says Eynat Guez, Papaya Global's CEO and Co-Founder. "Thanks to Papaya's innovation, these companies can cut 90% of payroll processing time and transform their entire Payroll & Payments operations within one payroll cycle."

About Papaya Global:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM to ERP, to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications like INC, Forbes, and CNBC and many others. The Papaya Global team is 760 strong, serving customers like Microsoft, Wix, and Canva in 160 countries worldwide. 

