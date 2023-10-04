Papaya Global Named an Industry Leader in NelsonHall's 2023 Global Employer of Record Research

News provided by

Papaya Global

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEAT report recognizes Papaya Global's platform for its innovative technology, EoR at scale capabilities, and superior compliance and liability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the only unified Payroll & Payments platform, today announced it has been named a leader in the Employer of Record (EOR) industry by research firm, NelsonHall. Papaya Global's EoR at scale approach meets enterprise needs for global workforce management. This includes a full suite of solutions, top level compliance and liability, employee experience, 24/7 support and fast onboarding. Its latest innovation, the Workforce Wallet, enabling payroll payments to any model of employment, including EoR.

The industry research was conducted by Principal HR Research Analyst, Jeanine Crane-Thompson, and focuses on technology's impact on the industry. The report provides a cohesive evaluation of multiple products and services companies, and examines the projected growth of the EOR space as organizations of all sizes expand global hiring and workforce management.  

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Technology & Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: "Papaya Global's position as a leader reflects the company's significant investment in its platforms to integrate EOR, payroll, and contractor management services, enhancing the client and employee experience. Its comprehensive portfolio supports compliant global expansion and technology enrichment bridging HR and finance. The company's dedication to industry collaboration and standards also demonstrates its position as a leader in the global EOR industry."

The NelsonHall report provides in-depth analysis detailing what can be achieved by leveraging the latest global EoR solutions in the marketplace, and recognized Papaya Global's expertise across various aspects including the following key areas:

  • Compliance and liability- Through its global network of local experts and in-house legal counsel, and Center of Excellence, Papaya Global provides unwavering compliance and liability, to empower its customers to manage and pay their workforce with maximum confidence and minimum risk.
  • EoR at scale – Combining innovative technology and a network of more than 40 professional firms, with an average of 33 years of professional experience, Papaya Global has proven capabilities to support EoR at scale for all types of employment models, including full-time and part-time employees, and contractors.
  • Continued technological advancements that connect HR data and deliver all workforce information using the power of AI. Papaya Global's innovation eliminates manual data input and streamlines the onboarding and workforce management processes.
  • Payroll and payments- Papaya Global eliminates risk and safeguards funds to enable employers to effortlessly pay all types of workers (including contractors) worldwide, in local currency, and on time. The company is fully regulated and holds five money transfer licenses for automated global payroll payments, offering bank-level liability and protection.
  • "Papaya Global was founded with the vision to solve all workforce management challenges," says Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "We're committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers and their workers, and providing both organizations and individuals with transparency and predictability, which are crucial for short and long-term strategy."

Click here to learn more about what sets us apart.

About Papaya:
Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM (Human Capital Management) to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has recently been named as TIME100's Most Influential Companies and has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications including Inc, Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya Global serves customers like SentinelOne, Wix, Toyota, Microsoft, and Cyberark in 160 countries worldwide. 

SOURCE Papaya Global

Also from this source

Papaya Global Expands its US Workforce Offering

Papaya Global Chosen as One of Forbes' Cloud 100 Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.