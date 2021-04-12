Papaya Global Welcomes Dave Carter as the Company's First CRO

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, a market leader in the field of global people, payroll, and payment management, is proud to announce the hiring of Dave Carter as Papaya's first Chief Revenue Officer.

Dave will oversee all of Papaya's revenue generating operations worldwide as the company aims to triple in size and revenue for the third straight year.

"I am so excited to be joining Papaya during this period of tremendous growth and look forward to working with the team as we execute the next phase of scaling and operationalizing the revenue team," Dave said.

"Global Payroll has long been a challenge for companies of all sizes and recent trends pointing towards decentralized workforces and work from anywhere employment policies create an even bigger opportunity. I look forward to helping companies of all sizes solve this problem while improving compliance and driving increased efficiency," he added.

Dave brings a wealth of first-hand knowledge building and scaling Revenue Organizations in the HR Technology and Payroll world. During his decade as Chief Sales Officer at Cornerstone OnDemand, he played a key role in growing the company revenue from $10M to $500M and taking it through an IPO. His sales team specialized in finding the right solution for each client and driving impact and value, which resulted in a 95% customer retention rate.

Dave started his sales career in the Payroll Services industry holding multiple sales and leadership roles at Ceridian before becoming SVP Sales at ProBusiness, an early disruptor in the payroll industry that went public and was eventually acquired by ADP.

Most recently, Mr. Carter completed nearly three years as President of SmartRecruiters, a San Francisco-based company that helped companies attract and hire the best talent available.

Dave joins Papaya following the closing of a $100 million funding round that placed Papaya's valuation at over $1 billion under the direction of co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez.

"We are thrilled to bring in someone with so much outstanding experience as a leader in companies that have gone through the process of hyper-growth similar to what Papaya is currently experiencing," Ms. Guez said. "I can't imagine a better fit for Papaya."

About Papaya

Papaya offers a people, payroll, and payment management solution supporting all types of global employment (payroll, EoR, and contractors) in over 140 countries to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance collaboration and engagement, and provide a first-rate employment experience.

The automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform integrates with all existing HRIS management tools, provides real-time business intelligence, and eliminates errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending. The platform ensures GDPR and SOC compliance to maintain the highest standard of security.

Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, and Melbourne, with plans to triple in growth year-over-year in terms of clients, revenue, and employees globally. Papaya's technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments.

For more information visit Papayaglobal.com

SOURCE Papaya Global

