Papaya Market size is set to grow by 2,852.59 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand for papaya pulp to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global papaya market size is estimated to grow by 2,852.59 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.61%, during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market during the forecast period. Domestic demand for papaya is strong in India because of its sizeable population, significant increase in per capita income, and growing interest in healthier foods. Recent gains in global papaya production are mainly the result of India's significant growth in harvested area and fruit yield. Furthermore, exports from APAC are made to countries in North America, such as the US, which imported 177,933 tons of papaya in 2020 and has the largest global share in papaya imports. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Papaya Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (pharmaceutical and healthcare, cosmetics, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe).

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Papaya extract has been shown to be beneficial in treating health conditions like asthma, heart disease, and digestive disorders and also helps control glucose levels in the body. This usage is expected to increase during the forecast period. For example, Micro Labs Ltd., a Bangalore -based pharmaceutical company, has launched its product Caripill. It is made from papaya extracts and the product will help increase the platelet count in people with dengue. Hence, such factors will increase the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Papaya Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Growing demand for papaya pulp is the major driving factor for the growth of the global papaya market. Papaya puree is a common ingredient among infant food products such as baby food, toddler food, and junior food. It supplies vital nutrients to the infants and aids in the development of their immune systems. The pulp is a common ingredient in baked goods and snacks including pizza, pastries, cookies, bread, cakes, and chocolates.

Papaya pulp is known to offer bakery and snacks product a sweet and tangy flavor. Moreover, ice creams and yogurt products such as frozen yogurt, sherbet, and sorbet use papaya pulp as an ingredient. Hence, such wide ranges of usage in different products drive the demand for the papaya market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for organic fruits is one of the primary trends in the enterprise indoor global papaya market. A busy lifestyle drives consumers' demand for easy-to-handle and convenient foods. Pesticide-free and chemical-free fruits are also in demand.

As consumers tend to buy nutritious, high-quality organic fruits, several vendors are working to understand the growing need for nutritious foods and are developing new varieties of organic fruit. Thus, it becomes more and more popular around the world because it is produced without the use of substances, or genetic engineering. Hence, the rise in the demand for organic fruits will drive the growth of the global papaya market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High dependence on weather conditions is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global papaya market. Globally, climatic conditions are changing with severe droughts and floods in different parts of the world. Furthermore, weather conditions in the past few years have severely affected papaya production in India.

Indian papaya growers are incurring major crop and profit losses due to climatic changes. Resultantly, papaya harvests are getting wiped out entirely. Hence, the decrease in the production of papaya due to natural calamities, such as drought and floods, and adverse weather conditions can negatively impact the global papaya market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Papaya Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the papaya market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the papaya market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the papaya market across APAC, Middle East and Africa , South America , North America , and Europe

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of papaya market vendors

Papaya Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2023-2027 2,852.59 thousand tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.01 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries Mexico, India, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Fruits, Brooks Tropicals LLC, Calavo Growers Inc., Galla Foods, Harvest Fresh Farms, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., RK Growers Srl, and Super Starr International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

