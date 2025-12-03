Pape Dawson Signs 14,000 SF Lease at the Renaissance Office Building in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is pleased to announce that Pape Dawson, a nationally recognized engineering and consulting firm with more than 40 offices across the United States, has signed a 14,000-square-foot lease at the prestigious Renaissance Office Building, located at 9530 Market Place Road in Fort Myers. The Class A building, owned by CM-CRE Office I, LLLP, is considered one of Southwest Florida's premier office destinations. Its strategic location at the northwest corner of I-75 and Daniels Parkway provides exceptional access to the tri-county region and the Southwest Florida International Airport, making it an ideal fit for Pape Dawson's expanding operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pape Dawson to our building," said Chase Mayhugh, one of the building's owners. "They will feel right at home among some of the area's top businesses and nationally recognized companies." The lease was brokered by Chase Mayhugh, SIOR, CCIM and Justin Ankney, CCIM of Mayhugh Commercial Advisors, representing the landlord, with Paul Penland, Brad Berzins, SIOR and Haley Blorstad of JLL representing the tenant. "We value our strong relationships within the brokerage community, and we are especially appreciative of JLL for bringing such a high-caliber tenant to our property," Mayhugh added.

Ownership has already begun a series of upgrades to the third floor in preparation for Pape Dawson's arrival. Enhancements include refreshed corridors, updated restrooms, and an elevated lobby experience. "These improvements will give their space an impressive 'wow factor,' which is exactly what we aim to deliver," said Justin Ankney, co-owner of the building.

About Mayhugh Commercial Advisors

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is a reputable full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Established in 1975, the company boasts extensive experience and expertise in serving clients throughout Southwest Florida. Mayhugh Commercial Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, leasing, and property management. Known for its commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions, the firm is deeply ingrained in the local market dynamics. Through ethical practices and dedication to client success, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors continues to be a trusted leader in the region's commercial real estate sector, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships within the community.

