Paper & Paper Products Stocks' Research Reports Released on Resolute Forest Products, Verso, Black Knight, and Domtar

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on RFP, VRS, BKI, and UFS which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com shifts focus on the Paper and Paper Products industry, which makes everything from printing paper to "peel to stick" labels, to cardboard boxes. Four stocks have been lined up for review this morning, and they are: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP), Verso Corp. (NYSE: VRS), Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI), and Domtar Corp. (NYSE: UFS). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Resolute Forest Products

Montreal, Canada headquartered Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.79% higher at $9.20 with a total trading volume of 266,469 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.58% in the past month and 75.24% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.76% and 27.23%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates in the forest products industry in the US, Canada, Mexico, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.12.

On March 09th, 2018, Resolute Forest Products announced that the Company will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Friday, May 25th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET in the Lecture Theatre of Confederation College located at 1450 Nakina Drive, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Get the full research report on RFP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RFP

Verso

Shares in Miamisburg, Ohio headquartered Verso Corp. ended at $16.11, up 1.07% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 585,758 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 516,840 shares. The Company's shares have gained 176.80% over the past year. The stock is trading 60.00% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Verso, which produces and sells coated papers in North America, have an RSI of 46.41.

On March 08th, 2018, Verso reported its results for Q4 and full year 2017. For Q4 2017, net sales were $639 million, net income was $36 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $65 million. For the full year 2017, net sales were $2,461 million, net loss was $30 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $134 million. Gain free access to the research report on VRS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VRS

Black Knight

Jacksonville, Florida headquartered Black Knight Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.42% higher at $48.75. A total volume of 1.61 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 894,860 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.35% in the past month and 6.44% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.00% and 4.09% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Black Knight, which provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the US, have an RSI of 57.63.

On March 15th, 2018, Black Knight announced that Bank of the West, the Company's innovative open technology platform, will expand its use of LoanSphere Exchange. The bank currently uses Exchange to place title insurance orders and will now facilitate the ordering and tracking of appraisals through the system. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on BKI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BKI

Domtar

On Thursday, shares in Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Domtar Corp. recorded a trading volume of 604,375 shares. The stock finished 1.08% higher at $42.94. The Company's shares have advanced 18.03% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.54%. Furthermore, shares of Domtar, which designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally, have an RSI of 43.64.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Register now for today's free coverage on UFS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UFS

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper--paper-products-stocks-research-reports-released-on-resolute-forest-products-verso-black-knight-and-domtar-300625517.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities