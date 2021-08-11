Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market - Expected Growth of $ 102.51 bn | Segmentation by Product, Geography & End Users | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Understand the driving forces behind the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Sample Report!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Paper bags & sags are the leading segments in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth will increase by $102.51 billion .

Who are the top players in the market?

Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, WestRock Co. are a few of the key vendors in the paper and paperboard container and packaging market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The key factors driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth is the emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers and the limited durability of paper bags will challenge the growth of the market participants.

How big is the APAC market?

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Although the rising demand from the e-commerce industry, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will offer immense growth opportunities, however, chances of contamination with recycled paperboard and the popularity of bioplastic packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios

Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Product

Paper Bags & Sacks



Corrugated



Folding Boxes & Cases



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

End-user

Food And Beverages



Industrial Products



Healthcare



Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44851

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The paper and paperboard container and packaging market report covers the following areas:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Size

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Trends

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers as one of the prime reasons driving the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Any queries? Speak to our analyst today!

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Paper bags and sacks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrugated containers and packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Folding boxes and cases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Tetra Laval International SA

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

