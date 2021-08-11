Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market - Expected Growth of $ 102.51 bn | Segmentation by Product, Geography & End Users | Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the paper and paperboard container and packaging market and it is poised to grow by $ 102.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Understand the driving forces behind the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Sample Report!
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Paper bags & sags are the leading segments in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth will increase by $102.51 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tetra Laval International SA, WestRock Co. are a few of the key vendors in the paper and paperboard container and packaging market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The key factors driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth is the emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers and the limited durability of paper bags will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- How big is the APAC market?
40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Egg Tray Market Report -The egg tray market has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. Get a free sample report now.
Cosmetic Packaging Market Report -The cosmetic packaging market size will grow up to USD 12.79 billion at a CAGR of 8.86% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report now.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Although the rising demand from the e-commerce industry, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will offer immense growth opportunities, however, chances of contamination with recycled paperboard and the popularity of bioplastic packaging is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios
Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Paper Bags & Sacks
- Corrugated
- Folding Boxes & Cases
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Food And Beverages
- Industrial Products
- Healthcare
- Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44851
Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The paper and paperboard container and packaging market report covers the following areas:
- Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Size
- Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Trends
- Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers as one of the prime reasons driving the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Any queries? Speak to our analyst today!
Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Paper bags and sacks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corrugated containers and packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Folding boxes and cases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Tetra Laval International SA
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article