Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 59.15 billion from 2023-2027, Emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paper and paperboard container and packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.15 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. Emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of smart packaging. However, chances of contamination with recycled paperboard poses a challenge. Key market players include All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, Mondi Plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. Of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Rengo Co. Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval SA, and WestRock Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Paper bags and sacks, Corrugated containers and packaging, Folding boxes and cases, and Others ), End-user (Food and beverages, Industrial products, Healthcare, and Others ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, Mondi Plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. Of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Rengo Co. Ltd., Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval SA, and WestRock Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global market for smart paper and paperboard containers and packaging is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions in various industries. Smart packaging, which includes sensors and other technologies, enhances product quality and value by directly measuring product conditions and reporting relevant information to enterprises. This technology is particularly valuable in sectors like food and beverage and healthcare, where monitoring freshness and ensuring safety are crucial. Major players in the market are focusing on innovations such as smart folding boxes, which can track product information throughout the delivery process and offer individualized designs and messages to customers. The use of smart paper and paperboard containers and packaging is expected to increase, driven by advancements in microsensors, printed electronics, authentication platforms, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Despite being in the early stages of development, the smart packaging market holds significant potential for growth. For instance, WestRock's CerePak Smart Adherence Packaging is a notable example, utilizing a microprocessor and conductive inks to monitor medication usage. Overall, the adoption of smart packaging will contribute positively to the expansion of the global paper and paperboard container packaging market.

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is witnessing significant trends in various end-user sectors like Dairy products, Food and Beverage industries, and E-commerce. Polymers, Glass, Metal, and Paperboard are popular materials used in this sector. Folded carton packaging is on the rise due to its cost-effectiveness and high-performance substitutes. Eco-friendliness is a key trend, with demand for sustainable practices and minimal carbon footprint. Raw materials like Wood, Cattle, Soybeans, and Palm oil face environmental hazards, leading to a shift towards paper-based alternatives. Paper bags are gaining popularity as eco-friendly options. The Packaging sector is adapting to circular economy concepts and sustainability. Nationwide lockdowns have impacted industries like Restaurants, Hotels, and Cafes, leading to increased demand for on-the-go meals and packaging. Key players like WestRock Company and Smurfit Kappa are investing in new packaging facilities, such as Cooler bags made of Kraft paper and Pulp. The PaperBox facility in Saquarema is a testament to this trend. E-commerce sales are driving demand for innovative packaging solutions, particularly in sectors like Healthcare, Personal care, and Homecare. Industrialization and consumer spending on processed packed goods continue to fuel market growth.

Market Challenges

The paper and packaging industry relies on recycling wastepaper for manufacturing secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cans. Recycled paperboard, which includes used paperboard with printing inks and glue, poses a challenge in food packaging applications. Mineral oils present in orienting inks in recycled paperboard may migrate into food, raising health concerns. Food stored in such packaging for over five weeks may increase mineral oil content. Private-label manufacturers must take preventative measures to avoid mineral oil contamination. Failure to do so may negatively impact the growth of the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market due to consumer health concerns and potential regulatory restrictions.

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market faces several challenges in today's business environment. With increasing consumer awareness towards sustainability, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions like recycled paperboards, biodegradable containers, and recyclable and reusable containers. Natural resources are under pressure, and the industry must find energy-efficient ways to produce paperboard containers. Pipe re-lining and chemical industries require specific paperboard types like White Line Chipboard and Boxboard. The medical industry demands sterile and hygienic containers for various applications. Food industries, including frozen foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dairy goods, quick foods, and soups, require diverse paper packaging materials. Competition comes from alternative packaging materials like metals and plastics. Companies must innovate to meet the demands of various sectors while maintaining cost-effectiveness. International Paper Company and other players in the market are investing in advanced technologies like pulping, bleaching, refining, sheet forming, drying, calendaring, and winding to produce high-quality paperboard containers. Non-durable goods and durable goods sectors have different packaging requirements. Understanding these nuances and catering to them effectively is crucial for market success. Overall, the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market must navigate these challenges while ensuring product quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

Segment Overview

This paper and paperboard container and packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Paper bags and sacks

1.2 Corrugated containers and packaging

1.3 Folding boxes and cases

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Industrial products

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Paper bags and sacks- The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Companies are shifting towards eco-friendly options, driving market expansion. Paper and paperboard containers offer advantages such as lightweight, recyclable, and cost-effective. Key players are focusing on innovation to meet customer needs, with developments in barrier properties, design, and functionality. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer preferences and regulatory support for sustainable packaging.

Research Analysis

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market encompasses the production and distribution of containers and packaging made from paperboard. This includes folding cartons, which are flat, rectangular boxes that are folded and glued to create a finished package. The manufacturing process begins with raw materials such as wood pulp, which undergoes pulping, bleaching, refining, and other processes to create a high-quality paperboard. Sheet forming, drying, calendaring, winding, and printing are subsequent stages in the production of paperboard containers and packaging. The market is driven by various factors, including the growth of e-commerce and the food and beverage industries. Consumer spending on processed and packed goods continues to rise due to demographic trends and changing lifestyles. Convenient packaging and brand building are also important considerations for manufacturers. Environmental concerns have led to increased demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as high-strength paper and biodegradable alternatives to plastic. Cartons and paperboards remain popular choices due to their versatility, printability, and ability to provide a clean and attractive printing surface. The cosmetics industry is another significant market for paperboard containers and packaging, as brands seek to differentiate themselves with unique and eye-catching designs.

Market Research Overview

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market encompasses the production and distribution of Paperboard containers and Folding cartons for various end-user sectors. The manufacturing process includes Pulping, Bleaching, Refining, Sheet forming, Drying, Calendaring, Winding, and converting Paper packaging materials into containers and cartons. Paperboard packaging materials compete with Metals, Plastics, Glass, and other materials in the market. End-user sectors such as Food and Beverage industries, E-commerce, and Healthcare are significant consumers. Paperboard packaging materials are used for Soups, Seasonings, Dairy products, and other Polymers. However, the increasing popularity of High-performance substitutes and Eco-friendly packaging options poses a challenge. Environmental hazards, including deforestation, raw material sourcing from Wood products, Cattle, Soybeans, and Palm oil, are significant concerns. The Packaging sector has been impacted by Nationwide lockdowns and the shift towards Paper bags and Reusable containers. Circular economy concepts, Sustainability, and reducing Carbon footprint are driving the industry towards Sustainable practices. Innovative technologies like Sustainable green packaging and Solid waste disposal are being explored to minimize environmental impact. The Packaging sector's future lies in reducing Weight of packaging, Convenience, and Portability while ensuring Cost savings and Health benefits. Companies are investing in RD activities and adopting innovative technologies to meet evolving consumer demands.

