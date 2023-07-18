Paper and paperboard container and packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% from 2021 to 2026 | Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper and paperboard container and packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% according to Technvio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., and METSA GROUP. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market

Paper and paperboard container and packaging market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., METSA GROUP and among others

: 15+, Including ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., METSA GROUP and among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Paper bags and sacks, Corrugated containers and packaging, Folding boxes and cases, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Industrial products, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Paper and paperboard container and packaging market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Driver - The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is one of the key drivers propelling the market growth. Special containers made of paper and paperboard, such as specialized folding boxes and cans as well as corrugated containers, are designed specifically to meet the particular packaging needs of companies. These containers are lightweight, inexpensive, visually appealing, and available in a variety of custom sizes and styles. Paper and paperboard containers are designed to hold specific products that are less expensive and require less packaging material, thus increasing customer engagement. In addition, the use of specialized paper and paperboard containers allows organizations to enhance branding and supports their customer engagement efforts. These paper and paperboard containers are one of the most effective ways to attract target buyers based on geography and pose brand recognition. Hence, the demand for paper and paperboard containers is expected to raise, which will boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - The advent of smart packaging is one of the key trends fueling market growth. The main goal of smart packaging solutions is to increase the value and quality of the products. The quality of the product within may be determined simply by the packaging. In view of this, there is a growing need for smart paper and cardboard containers and packaging for applications such as medical monitoring, thus increasing paper and paperboard containers acceptance. Importantly, smart paper and cardboard containers and packaging can provide product information to customers via sensors, as well as customized designs and messages for customers, so they can be tracked during the delivery process. Such features of smart packaging will propel the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Chances of contamination with recycled paperboard is one of the key factors impeding the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth. In the paper and packaging industry, waste paper is mainly used to produce all types of secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cans. Paperboard recycling refers to used paperboard that contains inks and glue. In view of this, food packaging made from recycled paper and paperboard is associated with the probability of the potential migration of harmful substances. Mineral oil components contained in varnish and printing ink layer may migrate the product. These minerals can filter into food packaged in folding boxes and cans. Moreover, the presence of such mineral oils in food can create serious health issues. These health-related issues may the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market during the forecast period.

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this paper and paperboard container and packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., and METSA GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

