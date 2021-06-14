Paper and pulp giant Klabin partners with SOSA & CNI to enhance sustainable innovation in the industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSA , the global open innovation company, announces a partnership with Klabin , Brazil's largest producer and exporter of packaging paper, the only company in the country to offer one-stop shop solutions in hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp, and the leader in the corrugated board packaging and industrial bags markets. The partnership will involve Klabin partnering with SOSA and CNI , the National Confederation of Industry – Brazil, in order to accelerate and diversify their bio-based products towards a renewable future.

Klabin has been broadening its renewable strategy, emphasizing innovation, and advanced technology as an important driver for sustainable business growth alongside promoting a circular bioeconomy. Since then, the focus on developing sustainable products which are competitive and economically viable in Klabin's industry has intensified — particularly with regards to research, development, and innovation. In doing so, Klabin strives to find natural and biodegradable solutions to meet the demands of today's progressively-conscious consumption.

Considering the dynamic nature of the paper and pulp industry, SOSA's innovation program for Klabin will be tailored to address Klabin's unique sustainability challenges, both in Brazil and Latam. SOSA will operate a 4-month corporate challenge program for Klabin through CNI, where Klabin's cross-functional business units will immerse themselves in open innovation activities, exposing them to cutting edge startups in their industry from across the globe.

Through the program, SOSA will tackle predefined pain points and uncover further ways to expand on Klabin's revenue streams in bio-based products.The program will consist of:

Identifying and defining pressing company challenges alongside new opportunities

Gaining access to global advanced technology companies and systems

Building quality PoCs with strategic collaborations for implementation

The selected companies will be given the opportunity to conduct a proof-of-concept of their solutions on an industrial scale, and potentially further support Klabin's efforts to achieve better, more-sustainable results for the entire value chain.

"Advancing a circular bioeconomy is an irrefutable necessity, and working with Klabin represents an acute opportunity for us to leverage innovative processes with a leader who spearheads sustainable initiatives within the packaging industry," says Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SOSA

Related Links

https://sosa.co/

