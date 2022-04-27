Paper Bag Market Size to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Environmental Benefits Associated with Paper Bags | Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper bag market is set to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.41% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The paper bag market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. El Dorado Packaging, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o., Papier-Mettler KG, Ronpak Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants.
Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our paper bag market report covers the following areas:
Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the paper bag market is the environmental benefits associated with paper bags. Paper bags are biodegradable, which makes them environmentally friendly and more acceptable among consumers. Paper bags are environment-friendly as they are recyclable, reusable, save energy, and conserve natural resources. Papers bags help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, reduces the carbon footprint. The environmental benefits associated with paper bags will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in industries, such as retail, which will drive the growth of the global paper bag market.
However, the limited durability of paper bags will be a major challenge for the paper bag market vendors. The ban on regular plastic carrying bags and packaging has increased the demand for paper bags. However, the durability of paper bags is a major concern, especially for enterprises in the food and beverages industry. Paper bags are not strong enough to carry the weight of food. Also, paper bags are not feasible to pack liquid food items such as juice, gravy, and curry. Restaurants and foodservice providers find it difficult to package liquid food items for takeaways using paper bags as spillage of such food items can cause the hampering of packages leading to food loss and contamination. Hence, the durability of paper bags, especially for enterprises in the food and beverages industry, is a major challenge for their adoption.
Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- End-user
- Retail
- Food And Beverage
- Construction
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The paper bag market share growth in the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation. Increasing awareness about eco-friendly packaging materials and less usage of plastic bags is one of the key factors driving the growth of the retail segment. An estimated 500 billion to 1 trillion single-use paper bags are used by retailers every year. For retailers, the main advantages of using paper bags are that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to store. Vendors are also offering paper bag solutions for packaging that are visually appealing. The usage of paper bags in the retail sub-segment will drive the growth of the market.
- 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for paper bags in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Changing lifestyles and the increased consumption of fast foods and convenience foods, along with strict regulations on reducing packaging waste will facilitate the paper bag market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist paper bag market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the paper bag market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the paper bag market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper bag market vendors
|
Paper Bag Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.97
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
El Dorado Packaging, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o., Papier-Mettler KG, Ronpak Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
