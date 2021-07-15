Paper Bottles Market to Register 6% CAGR Steered by Rising Focus on Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per insights by Fact.MR, revenue generated in the global paper bottles market is poised to expand by 1.8X from 2021 to 2031, totaling US$ 48 Mn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 25 Mn registered in the year 2020.

With rise in demand for paper bottles in personal care and home care products, the market is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions is driving manufacturers to focus on green packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Consequently, paper bottles are gaining significant traction across different sectors including, healthcare, beauty, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), foods and supplements among many others.

In addition, factors including, versatility of paper bottles due to their availability in different shapes, sizes, colors, and their recyclability will stimulate the sales over the forecast period.

According to a study by Fact.MR, commercial packaging under end-use segment is anticipated to dominate the paper bottles market, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6%, surpassing US$ 21.7 Mn in 2021.

The market for paper bottles in the U.S. is expected to exhibit monumental growth owing to the ease in availability of raw materials, presence of robust production facilities and the presence of maximum market players. Despite impeded growth amid COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. market registered 2.1% year-on-year growth in 2020.

"With rise in demand for sustainable solutions, the product packaging in alcohol industry will extensively witness a paradigm shift from metal/glass packaging to paper bottle packaging, thereby driving growth of paper bottles market," says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Paper Bottles Market Survey

The U.S. is expected to emerge as a lucrative market owing to the presence of robust consumer base and production facilities.

China accounted for over 51% of the East Asia market for paper bottles in 2020 and is forecast to project a healthy CAGR over the assessment period.

by the end of 2031. Based on end use, commercial packaging is dominating and is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 21.7 Mn by the end of 2021.

by the end of 2021. Based on type, with 117 BPS, blowing agents under packaging paper bottle are expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 38 Mn by 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging is driving sales of paper bottles across the globe.

Rising demand for paper bottles across various sectors such as cosmetics, e-commerce, healthcare is creating vast opportunities of growth for paper bottles market.

Key Restraints

Difficulty faced in sourcing of raw materials is a key factor impeding growth of the market.

Shorter shelf life of paper bottles are hampering the market sales.

Competitive Landscape

Paper bottles manufacturers are undertaking strategies such as new product offerings and innovations to enhance product portfolio. In addition, they are also entering into strategic collaborations and acquisitions to strengthen their footprint in the market.

For instance, in 2020, Pepsico joined the consortium of leading consumer goods companies, which also included Unilever to further enhance and scale the first-of-its-kind recyclable paper bottles, primarily manufactured by Pilot Lite and Diageo. This consortium aims at delivering sustainable packaging across distinct sectors and industries, thereby taking a step forward towards curtailing plastic consumption across the globe.

Iin 2020, Coca-Cola announced its partnership with Danish startup Paboco to develop a 100% paper bottle. This partnership coordinates with Coca-Cola's aim to minimize use of virgin packaging materials and use only 100% recyclable packaging materials.

Some of the leading players operating in the paper bottles market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Paper Water Bottle

Choose Packaging

Frugalpac

ELOPAK Group

ABSOLUT

DIAGEO

Stora Enso

TIKKUM OALM MAKERS

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

3EPack Group

BioPak

Tetra Pak

Ecological Brands Inc.

Billerudkorsnas

Paboco

More Valuable Insights on Paper Bottles Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global paper bottles market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in paper bottles market with detailed segmentation:

Type

Paper Water Bottles



Paper Packaging Bottles

Compostability

Fully Compostable Paper Bottles



Partially Compostable Paper Bottles

Volume

Less than 1 Litre Paper Bottles



1-2 Litre Paper Bottles



More than 2 Litre Paper Bottles

End Use

Paper Bottles for Household



Paper Bottles for Commercial Packaging



Wine and spirits





Food and supplements





Personal care products





Home care products





Pet Care Products





Others

Sales Channel

Offline Sales of Paper Bottles



Direct Procurement





Retail Sales





Supermarkets & Hypermarkets





Specialty Stores



Online Sales of Paper Bottles



Company Websites





Third-party Online

Key Questions Covered in the Paper Bottles Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for paper bottles market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into paper bottles demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Paper bottles market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Paper bottles market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

