Paper comic books market to grow by USD 818.03 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing number of partnerships is shaping the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper comic books market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 818.03 million. The growing number of partnerships is the primary trend shaping the paper comic books market. The market for paper comics is fragmented and has many sellers. In an effort to gain market share and expand coverage across the world, these market participants are adopting strategies such as joint ventures or partnerships. For example, Hakusensha, a subsidiary of Hitotsubashi Corporation and a publisher of printed manga, has partnered with Comikey Media Inc. to license, localize, and host select Hakusensha manga titles. Thus, such initiatives by market players are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Success of TV shows and movies will offer immense growth opportunities, Competition from e-books will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Paper Comic Books Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Book Stores



Retail Stores



Online

Type

Kids Comics



Comics In General



Comics Magazines

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the book stores segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various bookstores on the market offer catalogs of over a hundred comic books in many stores, bookstore cafes, or must-see venues for children and adults. These stores provide people a place to relax and have a good time. Value-added services provided by bookstores increase book sales in retail stores. Hence, these factors are expected to spur the growth of the book stores segment which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The success of TV shows and movies is notably driving market growth. Marvel and DC studio blockbusters are sparking renewed interest in paper comics. In addition, TV shows like One Piece also attract the attention of many publishers. The demand for print comics has been boosted by the success of blockbuster TV series and movies. Therefore, these factors are expected to strengthen and contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The fluctuation in raw material prices of paper comic books is a major challenge impeding the growth of the paper comic books market. The main raw materials used in the publishing industry are paper and ink. As part of the procurement process, market players typically purchase these materials at the market prices they determine with their suppliers. Most of the paper used by the suppliers is purchased directly from the suppliers, allowing the suppliers to ensure a high level of production. Excess production capacity, price uncertainty, and costs borne by suppliers, as well as difficulty transferring these costs to customers will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Paper Comic Books Market, including Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. As vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Paper Comic Books Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings -

Archie Comics Publications Inc.: The company offers paper comic books such as Archie Vs the World, Archie Varsity Edition Vol 2, and Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest.

Boom Entertainment Inc.: The company offers paper comic books such as A Spark Within The Forge, Vicious Circle Series, Abbott, About Bettys Boob, Alice Ever After, and Alienated.

CINEBOOK Ltd.: The company offers paper comic books for children of all ages such as YAKARI 17 THE SNOW BIRD, YOKO TSUNO 15 WOTANS FIRE, and SPIROU FANTASIO 17 THE MARSUPILAMIS NEST.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper comic books market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper comic books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper comic books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper comic books market companies

Paper Comic Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 818.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 1.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

