Paper comic books market to grow by USD 818.03 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing number of partnerships is shaping the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

30 Aug, 2023, 10:01 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper comic books market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 818.03 million. The growing number of partnerships is the primary trend shaping the paper comic books market. The market for paper comics is fragmented and has many sellers. In an effort to gain market share and expand coverage across the world, these market participants are adopting strategies such as joint ventures or partnerships. For example, Hakusensha, a subsidiary of Hitotsubashi Corporation and a publisher of printed manga, has partnered with Comikey Media Inc. to license, localize, and host select Hakusensha manga titles. Thus, such initiatives by market players are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Success of TV shows and movies will offer immense growth opportunities, Competition from e-books will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Paper Comic Books Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Book Stores
    • Retail Stores
    • Online
  • Type 
    • Kids Comics
    • Comics In General
    • Comics Magazines
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa
  • The market share growth by the book stores segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various bookstores on the market offer catalogs of over a hundred comic books in many stores, bookstore cafes, or must-see venues for children and adults. These stores provide people a place to relax and have a good time. Value-added services provided by bookstores increase book sales in retail stores. Hence, these factors are expected to spur the growth of the book stores segment which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report!

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics 

Key Driver - 

The success of TV shows and movies is notably driving market growth. Marvel and DC studio blockbusters are sparking renewed interest in paper comics. In addition, TV shows like One Piece also attract the attention of many publishers. The demand for print comics has been boosted by the success of blockbuster TV series and movies. Therefore, these factors are expected to strengthen and contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - 

The fluctuation in raw material prices of paper comic books is a major challenge impeding the growth of the paper comic books market.  The main raw materials used in the publishing industry are paper and ink. As part of the procurement process, market players typically purchase these materials at the market prices they determine with their suppliers. Most of the paper used by the suppliers is purchased directly from the suppliers, allowing the suppliers to ensure a high level of production. Excess production capacity, price uncertainty, and costs borne by suppliers, as well as difficulty transferring these costs to customers will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. 

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Paper Comic Books Market, including Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. As vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Paper Comic Books Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings - 

  • Archie Comics Publications Inc.: The company offers paper comic books such as Archie Vs the World, Archie Varsity Edition Vol 2, and Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest.
  • Boom Entertainment Inc.: The company offers paper comic books such as A Spark Within The Forge, Vicious Circle Series, Abbott, About Bettys Boob, Alice Ever After, and Alienated.
  • CINEBOOK Ltd.: The company offers paper comic books for children of all ages such as YAKARI 17 THE SNOW BIRD, YOKO TSUNO 15 WOTANS FIRE, and SPIROU FANTASIO 17 THE MARSUPILAMIS NEST.

Paper Comic Books Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist paper comic books market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the paper comic books market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the paper comic books market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper comic books market companies

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital comic book market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,266.18 million.

The comic book market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,084.21 million.

Paper Comic Books Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 818.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)

1.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key countries

US, Japan, South Korea, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., BAO Publishing srl, Boom Entertainment Inc., CINEBOOK Ltd., Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt. Ltd., DMG Entertainment Inc., Embracer Group AB, Futabasha Co. Ltd., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., L Association, POP Media Holdings, Raj Comics, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

The influenza diagnostics market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 38% to the market growth - Technavio

Road Stud and Delineator Market to grow by USD 496.39 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing focus on road infrastructure and development projects globally drives the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.