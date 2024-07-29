Paper Edge Protectors Market size is set to grow by USD 789.5 million from 2024-2028, Rapid industrialization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paper edge protectors market size is estimated to grow by USD 789.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of plastic-based paper edge protectors. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp. Of America, Primapack, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., TRANSFORMACAO DE PAPEL E COMERCIO DE EMBALAGENS SA, VPK Group, and Yamaton Paper GmbH.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Angular and Round) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp. Of America, Primapack, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., TRANSFORMACAO DE PAPEL E COMERCIO DE EMBALAGENS SA, VPK Group, and Yamaton Paper GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Over the years, paper has been the traditional material for manufacturing paper edge protectors. However, due to the extensive use of fiber and other particulates in paper, which can negatively impact the quality of the final product, the demand for alternative materials has risen. Vendors have responded by exploring new ways to manufacture paper edge protectors using plastics. Plastic-based paper edge protectors are now being produced using polymer-based composites and wrapped in cardboard. These polymers, such as polypropylene, offer several advantages over paper. For instance, they have greater thermal resistance, making them more suitable for extreme temperatures. Additionally, they are more sustainable as they require less maintenance and last longer. Furthermore, plastic-based paper edge protectors are impact-resistant, enabling them to handle high pressure from strapping and withstand abrasion to a greater extent. Lastly, they are lightweight due to the use of polymers, reducing the overall weight of the edge protector and the final package. This shift towards using plastic-based materials in paper edge protectors is expected to significantly impact the market landscape and dynamics. The growing adoption of polymers in manufacturing paper edge protectors is a positive trend for the global paper edge protectors market during the forecast period.

The Paper Edge Protectors market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in industries such as Pharma and Consumer Goods, driven by industrialization and improved supply chain capabilities. Seaborne trade and transportation have increased the need for edge protectors, corner protectors, and other innovative packaging solutions in the United States market. With a focus on sustainability, paper edge protectors have gained popularity due to their eco-friendly nature. Trends like plastic reduction and e-commerce have boosted demand for edge protectors, trays, and sustainable packaging solutions. Environmental concerns have led to the development of various sizes, configurations, and shapes, including rectangular, square, and round coverings. Edge guarding, pallet guarding, and load stability are essential functions, ensuring safety, support, and damage prevention during storage and transportation. Industrial and consumer goods, stacked products, and corrugated stacks benefit from paper edge protectors, which provide structural integrity, external and internal damage prevention, and pallet load unification. U-profiles, side protection boards, vertical protection boards, and end protection boards offer breakage resistance and stacking strength, making them indispensable in various industries.

Market Challenges

The paper edge protectors market faces significant challenges due to the volatility in raw material prices, primarily recycled craft papers. These papers are made from recycled fiber, which is the primary raw material. The price of recycled craft papers is influenced by various factors such as fiber prices, economic conditions, currency rates, commodity prices, resource availability, transportation costs, political instability, weather conditions, and natural disasters. The consolidation among suppliers further intensifies price pressure. Vendors attempt to mitigate this risk by signing long-term agreements with suppliers, but price caps are common in such contracts. The competitive market compels vendors to maintain low prices, making even small price changes detrimental to market share. These factors hinder the growth of the global paper edge protectors market during the forecast period.

The Paper Edge Protectors market faces several challenges in various industries. In the warehousing sector, flat board and angle board protectors need to offer easy installation, durability, and recyclability to compete. For personal care and import/export sectors, lightweight and low-cost options like ID and OD protectors are preferred. In plastic packaging, impact and abrasion resistance, suitability for various shapes, and reusability are key. Unfavorable factors like unfavorable weather conditions, hazardous effects of pollutants, and ecological hazards call for edge protectors with high resistance and sustainability. Metal and plastic edge protectors each have their advantages, with perforation being a common concern for both. Recycled materials, such as recycled paperboard, are gaining popularity due to environmental awareness and international trade regulations. Greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste are major concerns, making recyclability and sustainability essential. Overall, the market requires protective packaging solutions that balance cost, functionality, and environmental impact.

Segment Overview

This paper edge protectors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Angular

1.2 Round Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Angular- Angular paper edge protectors offer essential benefits for businesses handling and transporting heavyweight products in boxes. These protectors, available at a 90° angle, prevent slippage and damage to sensitive corners. Angular paper edge protectors boast superior burst strength, shielding packages from shocks. They also resist high mechanical tension, safeguarding goods from pressure exerted by plastic or metallic strapping. These protectors maintain load stability, keep goods compact, and securely anchor them to the base. Their customizable features, including length, color, and logo printing, cater to diverse business needs. Angular paper edge protectors are offered in single, double, and triple wall structures, with higher layers providing enhanced strength. Suitable for square, rectangular, or similarly shaped boxes, these protectors are a popular choice for businesses, driving the growth of the paper edge protectors market.

The global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is expanding, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The Corrugated Box Market is also on the rise, fueled by e-commerce growth and the need for protective, cost-effective packaging. Meanwhile, the Home and Office Paper Shredders Market is experiencing growth as data security concerns escalate, leading to higher demand for shredding solutions. These trends highlight the growing importance of innovative and secure paper-based products across various sectors.

Research Analysis

Paper edge protectors, also known as corner protectors, are essential components of protective packaging used to prevent damage to various goods during transportation and handling. These protectors are typically made of recycled paperboard, making them an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. With growing environmental awareness and the increasing use of recycled materials in packaging, the market for paper edge protectors is experiencing significant growth. International trade and urbanization have led to an increase in the need for protective packaging solutions, especially for consumer and industrial goods. However, the use of paper edge protectors also poses some hazards, such as the potential release of pollutants into the atmosphere during production and disposal. Sustainability and innovative packaging solutions are key trends in the market, with a focus on creating sustainable packaging that reduces ecological hazards and enhances brand visibility. The pharma industry and industrialization are significant end-users of paper edge protectors due to their need for robust and reliable protective packaging. Supply chain capabilities are also crucial factors in the market, as companies seek to ensure timely delivery and high-quality products. Overall, the paper edge protector market is expected to continue growing, driven by the need for sustainable and effective protective packaging solutions.

Market Research Overview

Paper edge protectors are essential components of protective packaging, designed to safeguard the edges and corners of various products during transportation and storage. These protectors are commonly made of recycled paperboard, aligning with the growing trend towards using sustainable materials. With increasing environmental awareness, the use of recycled materials in packaging is becoming a priority. However, international trade and urbanization pose challenges, as plastic edge protectors, despite their hazardous effects, continue to dominate the market due to their low costs and high impact resistance. The pharma and consumer goods industries, along with the industrialization of various sectors, drive the demand for edge protectors. The supply chain capabilities of manufacturers play a crucial role in meeting the needs of diverse industries. Sustainability and innovative packaging solutions are key trends, with e-commerce and the transportation industry leading the way in adopting paper edge protectors for damage prevention. Paper edge protectors come in various sizes, configurations, and shapes, including side protection boards, vertical protection boards, end protection boards, U profiles, flat boards, angle boards, ID protectors, and OD protectors. They offer support, safety, and structural integrity, ensuring load stability, stacking strength, and pallet load unification. The paper core pipes used in their production are easily installable, durable, and recyclable, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to plastic edge protectors. However, unfavorable factors like external and internal damage, and the hazardous effects of pollutants on the atmosphere, pose challenges to the paper edge protector market. The market is expected to grow as more industries adopt sustainable practices and innovative packaging solutions to address these challenges.

