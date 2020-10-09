PAPER Enhances 24/7 Multilingual Academic Support for English Language Learners

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAPER, the first Educational Support System, is proud to expand unlimited tutoring support in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin.

Multilingual tutors are available across several subjects, including Math, Science, History, and English, so that students can get help in their native tongue.

English Language Learners (ELLs), a diverse group making up nearly 5 million of the K-12 student population in the US, face the layered challenge of acquiring a new language while learning core academic subjects.

Meeting their academic needs is one of the biggest challenges facing US educators this year, as disproportionalities in pandemic-induced learning losses are exacerbating existing achievement gaps between ELLs and non-ELLs.

With the enhanced features on Paper's platform, students can pre-set their language preferences. By doing so, Paper automatically pairs students with tutors that can help them in their preferred language.

"This is providing a service to our English Learners, and our recently reclassified English Learners. It is required we increase and improve services for our unduplicated students through our LCAP and our LCP, and this is one of the steps we're taking to increase and improve services for a specific sub-group of students," stated Blaise DiGoralmo, Chief Academic Officer of Carmel Unified School District, CA, in a recent board meeting discussing their adoption of Paper to support the district's ELLs.

"The nice thing is you can get tutoring in both English and Spanish, which is really valuable if you have a Spanish-speaking parent. The Spanish-speaking parent can go in with the kid when they're at home; they can ask questions in Spanish, that parent can help them in Spanish even if the kid's doing this stuff in English. They can have that interaction, so it does provide access for those parents as well to the tutors with their child," he added.

"Our mission is to make education more accessible and equitable for all students. Since the beginning, we have strived to meet students where they are: support is available 24/7, for any subject, without any time limits on sessions. Augmenting our platform to allow ELLs to seek help in their preferred language easily is just the latest in our ongoing efforts towards true equity," said Paper CEO Philip Cutler.

With students being able to receive live help in their preferred language across core subjects, Paper serves as a comfortable, safe, and secure learning environment that helps students feel more confident in their school work.

