Paper Excellence Group Donates $100,000 to Local Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Paper Excellence Group companies Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products today announced $100,000 in financial support to assist four local communities following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Several communities where Paper Excellence Group operates facilities were in the path of the powerful storm, affecting employees and their loved ones.

Company representatives worked in collaboration with community officials to identify four charitable organizations that provide direct aid to hurricane victims in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The company is donating $25,000 to each of the following organizations to provide localized aid:

Cross City Restore and Renew ( Cross City, Florida )

) Tabitha's Table ( Jesup, Georgia )

) USO/National Guard ( South Carolina and North Carolina )

and ) RegionAHEAD ( Kingsport, Tennessee )

Additionally, Resolute Tissue is donating 10 pallets of tissue products for eastern Tennessee residents, which includes 11,520 rolls of Harmony® bath tissue and 3,360 rolls of Harmony paper towel.

Company employees in Fort Mill and Bennettsville, South Carolina, are organizing food and supply drives to support communities in western North Carolina and other areas.

In Jesup, Georgia, our Engineered Absorbent Materials facility has opened their locker rooms to families in need of showers and power to charge their devices. And in Plymouth, North Carolina, our wood procurement team has partnered with the Carolina Logging Association to organize item donations and send drinking water.

"Hurricane Helene devastated areas of the southeastern United States where our employees live and work," said Steve Henry, president of Paper and Packaging for the Paper Excellence Group. "It's heartwarming to see our employees leading supply drives and other charitable activities to support the thousands of individuals and families in crisis after Helene."

When rebuilding begins, the company plans to donate several truckloads of lumber in the Cross City, Florida, area.

About The Paper Excellence Group

The Paper Excellence Group is a privately held manufacturer of pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and wood products, with a workforce of more than 21,300 in its nearly 60 locations across the Americas and Europe. The Group produces nearly 12.4 million tons of pulp, paper and packaging annually and has an annual production capacity of close to 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Through its individual business units, Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products Inc., the Group leverages its operational excellence and sustainable high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of its customers around the world.

