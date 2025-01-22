Paper Explores Utility of Biomarker Testing in Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Synucleinopathies

News provided by

Clinical Neurological Society of America

Jan 22, 2025, 12:00 ET

Current biomarkers help early, specific identification of disease and advance continuing research into effective treatments

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New biomarker tests can enable early diagnosis and prompt treatment of symptoms associated with synucleinopathies, according to a new expert-led clinical proceedings paper from the Clinical Neurological Society of America.

Synuclienopathies are a collection of neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy. They are characterized by an accumulation of a protein called alpha-synuclein in cells of the central nervous system. As these diseases progress, patients develop symptoms including problems with movements that can have a devastating effect on patients and their caregivers.

There are currently no available treatments to prevent, reverse or slow disease progression of these diseases, making early diagnosis and prompt treatment of symptoms imperative for improving patients' quality of life.

The paper, Minimizing the Devastating Impact of Synucleinopathies: The Utility of Biomarker Testing, is authored by 6 expert panelists and reviews:

  • burden of synucleinopathies including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy
  • challenges of diagnosis
  • utility of biomarkers as diagnostic tools.

Expert Panelists:

  • David Houghton, MD, MPH (Clinical Proceedings Chair)
  • Pinky Agarwal, MD, FAAN
  • James E. Galvin, MD, MPH
  • Daniel Press, MD
  • Cherry Yu, MD
  • Erin Zinn, MSN, APRN-CPN, ANP-BC

Statement from David Houghton, MD, MPH, Clinical Proceedings Chair:
"Biomarkers provide new hope for patients with synucleinopathies by facilitating correct and early diagnosis as well as advancing research into effective treatments for these diseases. Progressive neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy have no cure, which underscores the importance of early diagnosis and earlier treatment to improve quality of life for patients and their families."

Learn more by reading "Minimizing the Devastating Impact of Synucleinopathies: The Utility of Biomarker Testing."

The Clinical Neurological Society of America, a non-profit 501(c)(6), is a nationwide organization of neurology clinicians with a mission to improve clinical practice and patient care through education and thought leadership. 

SOURCE Clinical Neurological Society of America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Neurologists Describe Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease as 'Critical' for New Treatments

Neurologists Describe Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease as 'Critical' for New Treatments

The availability of amyloid-reducing therapies now makes detection of Alzheimer's disease in its early stages critical, according to new expert-led...
Neurologists Describe Childhood Absence Epilepsy as 'Underrecognized' but 'Easily Diagnosed and Treated'

Neurologists Describe Childhood Absence Epilepsy as 'Underrecognized' but 'Easily Diagnosed and Treated'

The subtlety of childhood absence epilepsy (CAE) seizures, coupled with their close association with learning and mental health difficulties, can...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Education

Education

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics