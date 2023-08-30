Paper: Governments' and Physicians' Opposing Views on Rx Value Could Complicate Patient Care

News provided by

Alliance for Patient Access

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Differing approaches to medication value may undermine patient-centered care as the Inflation Reduction Act allows officials to negotiate some Medicare Rx prices

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Government officials and physicians don't always agree on the value of prescription drugs, a new paper from the Alliance for Patient Access explains, and the discrepancy could impact patient care when U.S. officials begin price negotiations for certain Medicare drugs as authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act.

About the Research 

To examine discrepancies in medication value, researchers asked 350 U.S. physicians to respond to a European government's assessments of certain drugs for three conditions: ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis and multiple myeloma.  

The research used metrics from Germany's Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, the centralized decision-making body in Germany's health care system. 

Key Findings 

Only 10% of U.S. physicians agreed with the G-BA's negative assessments of the innovative medications. And the overwhelming majority – 90% — said the medications had additional benefits for patients.  

The gap suggests that physicians and government agents approach the question of value differently, the paper explains. Physicians are likely to also consider real-world factors such as:  

  • Unmet needs
  • A medication's ability to prolong life expectancy until the next treatment is available
  • The method and frequency of drug administration
  • Indirect benefits, such as allowing patients or caregivers to continue working

The research echoes similar findings from 2019, when 89% of surveyed U.S. physicians disagreed with the G-BA's negative evaluation of innovative diabetes medications and 97% said the medications offered additional value for patients. 

Physicians consider the nuances of their patient's diagnosis, comorbidities, health history and lifestyle, the paper notes. Government agents take a more systemwide, population-health approach.  

Implications for Patient Care 

Establishing drug prices based solely on a government definition of value could create challenges for patients, such as: 

  • Inability to access new treatment if insurance plans make certain drugs harder to access.
  • Less personalized care as physicians feel compelled to make treatment decisions based primarily on cost.
  • More frequent non-medical switching, where health plans drive stable patients from effective treatment to a more profitable alternative, triggering side effects and re-emerging symptoms.
  • Less research and medical innovation, with experts predicting that 135 fewer new drugs will come to market over the next two decades.

READ: At What Price? Medication Value, Patient Care & the Inflation Reduction Act

The Alliance for Patient Access is a national network of policy-minded health care providers advocating for patient-centered care.

SOURCE Alliance for Patient Access

Also from this source

Pharmacy Benefit Managers Hinder Patient Access, Physician Paper Explains

New Paper: Alternative Rx Funding Programs Undermine Patient Health, Complicate Health System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.