Paper-Less, LLC Hires Experienced SaaS Executive to Advance Into Cloud Computing and Industry 4.0

HARTLAND, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper-Less, LLC, a software development company that brings real time visibility into smart factory technology sectors, has announced Vern Hanzlik as President of Paper-Less, LLC.

Paper-Less, LLC is expanding its cloud-based MV2 Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform that supports Industry 4.0, AI and IIoT technologies. Mr. Hanzlik was the perfect candidate for his deep industry knowledge of SaaS and other cutting-edge technologies to support the company's expansion.

Vern Hanzlik, President, Paper-Less, LLC

Hanzlik's career spans 30 years of experience in developing and bringing to market industry-leading software solutions. He's held numerous leadership roles and his most recent tenure was the last eight years as CEO, President and Board Member of Qumu, an enterprise SaaS video software platform company. Also, Hanzlik was an investor, Board Member and President of Sajan Software a SaaS based TMS (Translation Management System) Platform.

Prior to that, he co-founded Stellent, an enterprise content management software company that was acquired by Oracle in 2006 for $440 million and became the basis of Oracle's E2.0 Fusion Middleware offering. His last 25 years have been specifically in software development.

"The Paperless organization has the right formula for great success and growth – starting with the great customer base with our MES platform, which has the ability to transition to cloud computing plus expand our reach into the digital transformation for the manufacturing market space. Additionally, the experience and culture of the company which is a testimony to their success and all the deep industry experience of our people in the business. I'm excited to be here and help the organization progress to the next level."

Paper-Less' manufacturing execution system roadmap is aimed at providing the keystone for small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses to utilize the advanced data and control technologies available today and in the future. With these technologies and Hanzlik at the helm, Paper-Less' new and existing customers will be able to increase their efficiency and competitiveness on a global stage.

"Our most important resource is our long-trusted relationships with our customers," mentions Erin Bonde, Corporate Director, Operations & Communications, "Selecting a new president to support, expand and evolve our MES software solutions is key to both the company and our customers' success."

Paper-Less, LLC has been developing and implementing MES solutions for over 35 years and has a long-standing commitment to over 250+ customers worldwide. As the technology industry transforms, Paper-Less continues to embrace innovation, provide smart solutions, and retain a long-standing commitment to customers.

