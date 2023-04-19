Paper notebooks market to grow by USD 21,820.5 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by emergence of various types of paper - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper notebooks market is set to grow by USD 21,820.5 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of various types of paper. The demand for various types of paper is increasing for a wide range of end-user applications. For example, bond paper, which is made up of high-quality, tough paper, finds extensive use in banks and government organizations for documentation purposes. The demand for parchment paper is increasing with the growing demand for notebooks. Similarly, the market is witnessing increased demand for other types of paper such as end paper, wove paper, and recycled paper among end-users. As a result of these factors, the market growth will expand during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Notebooks Market 2023-2027

Paper Notebooks Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend – The increasing number of M&A is identified as the key trend in the market. Over recent years, the number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors has increased. Vendors are acquiring other players to gain access to new regional and global markets. For instance, in December 2020 , BIC acquired Rocketbook for USD 40 million and a deferred consideration based on Rocketbook's future performance. Many such M&A activities between vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing number of M&A is identified as the key trend in the market. Over recent years, the number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors has increased. Vendors are acquiring other players to gain access to new regional and global markets. For instance, in , BIC acquired Rocketbook for and a deferred consideration based on Rocketbook's future performance. Many such M&A activities between vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – Stringent government regulations on paper manufacturing will challenge the growth of the market. The manufacture of paper involves the emission of harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and methane into the atmosphere. In addition, the illegal use of timber for manufacturing paper products such as paper notebooks has led regulatory authorities to introduce stricter regulations regarding paper manufacturing. For instance, the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates the release of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) into the atmosphere during the manufacturing of paper. Similarly, according to the EU Timber Regulation, illegal timber logging or timber product selling is illegal in Europe . Such regulations are expected to reduce the growth potential of the market.

Paper Notebooks Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The paper notebooks market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (academic institutions and corporates), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Offline stores such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. The significant growth in the education sector, led by the rising number of educational institutions and growing student enrolment has increased the sales of paper notebooks through these stores. In addition, the increasing number of strategic alliances between vendors and offline distribution partners will drive the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the education sector and the increasing demand for paper from various government offices and organizations drive the growth of the regional market. Besides, APAC is one of the largest paper- and pulp-producing regions globally, with China and India being major manufacturers. The region is also one of the largest consumers of paper. Countries such as China and Japan are exhibiting high demand for recycled paper. In addition, new product launches and increasing M&As among vendors will fuel the growth of the paper notebooks market in APAC during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

The paper notebooks market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

A Good Company - The company offers paper notebooks such as pocket diary and softcover notebooks.

- The company offers paper notebooks such as pocket diary and softcover notebooks. AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE - The company offers paper notebooks such as custom notebooks and notepads.

- The company offers paper notebooks such as custom notebooks and notepads. Archies Ltd - The company offers paper notebooks such as desk table diary and chief diary.

- The company offers paper notebooks such as desk table diary and chief diary. Bamboo India - The company offers paper notebooks such as executive notebooks.

- The company offers paper notebooks such as executive notebooks. Adhikar Paper Industries

Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Cimpress Plc

Field Notes Brand

ITC Ltd.

JK Paper Ltd

KHANNA PAPER MILLS

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd.

Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co

Monsieur Notebook Ltd

Nuco International Group

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd

The Hamelin Group

VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO.

WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd.

Paper Notebooks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,820.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Good Company, Adhikar Paper Industries, AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE, Archies Ltd, Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG, Bamboo India, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Cimpress Plc, Field Notes Brand, ITC Ltd., JK Paper Ltd, KHANNA PAPER MILLS, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co, Monsieur Notebook Ltd, Nuco International Group, Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, The Hamelin Group, VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO., and WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

