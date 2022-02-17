Paper Packaging Market in Brazil to Record 4.09% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co. & International Paper Co. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The paper packaging market in Brazil is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The paper packaging market in brazil report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Nefab AB, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.

Few companies with key offerings -

DS Smith Plc - The company offers packaging solutions for consumer goods, food and drinks, industrial packaging and e-commerce, and e-retail.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as environmental benefits associated with paper packaging, environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the limited durability of paper bags will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into corrugated boxes, paper bags, and sacks, folding boxes and cases, liquid paperboard cartons, and others.

the market is classified into corrugated boxes, paper bags, and sacks, folding boxes and cases, liquid paperboard cartons, and others. By End Users, the market is classified into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care, and home care, and others.

Paper Packaging Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.30 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Nefab AB, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

