Paper Packaging Market in Brazil to Record 4.09% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co. & International Paper Co. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 17, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Packaging Market in Brazil - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The paper packaging market share growth in Brazil by the corrugated boxes segment will be significant for revenue generation. Corrugated boxes and packaging are usually designed to protect products from moisture and to carry heavy pharmaceutical supplies and bulk food products in Brazil. They are extremely low-cost solutions. These products are considered environmentally friendly packaging solutions, as they are developed using recyclable materials, such as old newspapers and used corrugated cartons. These factors make corrugated boxes and packaging reliable options for enterprises in Brazil during the forecast period, especially for industrial products. The paper packaging market in Brazil is set to grow by USD 4.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% as per the latest report by Technavio.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!
Company Profiles
The paper packaging market in Brazil is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The paper packaging market in brazil report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Nefab AB, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.
Few companies with key offerings -
- DS Smith Plc - The company offers packaging solutions for consumer goods, food and drinks, industrial packaging and e-commerce, and e-retail.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co. - The company offers packaging solutions such as strength packaging, standord folding cartons, multipacks cartons, and enhanced packaging.
- International Paper Co. - The company offers industrial packaging as a packaging solution.
- Klabin SA - The company offers packaging materials such as flexible packaging papers, label papers, and paperboard.
- Nefab AB - The company offers secure packaging solutions such as secure packaging, enhanced security packaging, and intelligent security packaging.
- To know about all major companies with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!
Market Dynamics
Factors such as environmental benefits associated with paper packaging, environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the limited durability of paper bags will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into corrugated boxes, paper bags, and sacks, folding boxes and cases, liquid paperboard cartons, and others.
- By End Users, the market is classified into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care, and home care, and others.
To know about the contribution of all product & end-users segments - Download a free sample!
Related Reports -
Paper Bag Market -The paper bag market share is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%. Download a free sample now!
Corrugated Box Market -The corrugated box market has the potential to grow by 798.44 billion sq ft during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.23%. Download a free sample now!
|
Paper Packaging Market In Brazil Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.09
|
Regional analysis
|
Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Nefab AB, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sappi Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, Tetra Laval International SA, and WestRock Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Corrugated boxes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Paper bags and sacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Folding boxes and cases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Liquid paperboard cartons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Personal care and home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DS Smith Plc
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- International Paper Co.
- Klabin SA
- Nefab AB
- Rengo Co. Ltd.
- Sappi Ltd.
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
- Tetra Laval International SA
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article