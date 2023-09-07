Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of $8,939.16 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Technology stands as a steadfast driver of growth within this industry, and this trend is expected to persist. Sectors encompassing technology, such as those within this market, have experienced substantial benefits from technological advancements during this period.

In a dynamic landscape, timely and accurate information is paramount. The Business Research Company (TBRC) is at the forefront of providing comprehensive reports that delve into various facets of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile industry. These reports offer not only market trends and growth forecasts but also intricate analyses of the impact of technology and other factors.

For industry stakeholders seeking a competitive edge, TBRC's reports serve as indispensable tools, equipping them with the knowledge needed to navigate evolving dynamics and seize opportunities within the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile sector effectively.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile industry:

1. Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bag-in-box-containers-global-market-report

The bag-in-box containers market is projected to reach $5.27 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for bag-in-box containers, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the expansion of the market in the upcoming years.

2. Yarn, Fiber And Thread Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yarn-fiber-and-thread-manufacturing-global-market-report

The yarn, fiber, and thread market is anticipated to expand from $138.91 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth can be primarily attributed to factors such as the emergence of new markets, increasing disposable income, and advancements in technology within the yarn, fiber, and thread manufacturing sector.

3. Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-and-allied-products-global-market-report

The leather and allied products market is poised for substantial growth, with its market size projected to reach $554.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth is primarily attributed to the surging demand for online shopping, which is expected to be a key driver propelling the expansion of the leather and allied products market.

4. Printing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report

The printing market is anticipated to expand to $388.33 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for packaging within the e-commerce sector, which is expected to be a key factor fueling the expansion of the printing market.

5. Unfinished Paper Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unfinished-paper-global-market-report

The paper mills manufacturing sector is experiencing a notable transformation characterized by increased speed and efficiency, thanks to the integration of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are playing a pivotal role by providing valuable insights that enhance process efficiency and minimize the risk of breakdowns. Simultaneously, wireless technology is facilitating the seamless integration of sensor technology into manufacturing units, further optimizing operations and productivity in paper mills.

6. Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

The global agricultural films market is anticipated to reach $14.47 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is primarily attributed to the heightened emphasis on enhancing agricultural output on a global scale, which is expected to be a key driver behind the expansion of the agricultural films market in the foreseeable future.

7. Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-plastics-global-market-report

The antimicrobial plastics market is projected to expand to $72.96 billion by 2027, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth is primarily driven by the growing adoption of antimicrobial plastics in sectors such as food and beverages, packaging, and healthcare, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the expansion of the antimicrobial plastics market in the foreseeable future.

8. Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-turf-global-market-report

The artificial turf market is anticipated to expand to $6.83 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing trend of replacing natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums, which is expected to be a key driver behind the expansion of the artificial turf market.

9. Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-plastics-global-market-report

The automotive plastics market is projected to expand to $56.02 billion by 2027, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for lightweight and electric vehicles, which is making a substantial contribution to the automotive plastics market's expansion.

10. Construction Toys Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-toys-global-market-report

A prominent trend gaining traction in the construction toys market is the introduction of eco-friendly construction toys. Major industry players are increasingly focusing on developing environmentally sustainable products in response to growing concerns regarding the safety of raw materials used in construction toys. This strategic shift not only addresses safety issues but also allows these companies to maintain a competitive edge within the market.

11. Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-fabrics-global-market-report

The cooling fabrics market is anticipated to expand to $4.12 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for sports apparel, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the expansion of the cooling fabrics market in the years ahead.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company