Paper Source Announces Kids Art Camp Program This Summer Nationwide

"We are excited to bring Kids Art Camp to our communities, inspiring younger generations to do something creative every day," said Jenica Myszkowski, Chief Operating Officer. "As a mom, I am delighted that children will be creatively engaged, learn new skills and become makers of their own personal keepsakes."

Participants in Kids Art Camp will create five unique projects using various crafting techniques and tools during their week-long enrollment. Kids Art Camp offers morning time slots from 11:00am-1:00pm and afternoon time slots from 3:00-5:00pm with sessions beginning June 18th, June 25th and July 9th for $120 per week.

The Kids Art Camp schedule is as follows:

Week One

June 18: Slime

June 19: Watercolor

June 20: Positivity Pennant

June 21: Sticker Making

June 22: Make a Masterpiece

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Week Two

June 25: Collage Card Making

June 26: My Story Book

June 27: Origami

June 28: Hot Air Balloon

June 29: Marbling

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Week Three

July 9: Slime

July 10: Create & Color Card Making

July 11: Hot Air Balloon

July 12: Sticker Making

July 13: Make a Masterpiece

Recommended for ages 10—13

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2017, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.

