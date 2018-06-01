Paper Source Announces Kids Art Camp Program This Summer Nationwide

CHICAGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Source, curator of creative inspiration for over three decades, is kicking off summer break by hosting their own exclusive Kids Art Camp. Kids Art Camp registration is available online now at papersource.com and across all 127 stores nationwide beginning May 14th.
"We are excited to bring Kids Art Camp to our communities, inspiring younger generations to do something creative every day," said Jenica Myszkowski, Chief Operating Officer. "As a mom, I am delighted that children will be creatively engaged, learn new skills and become makers of their own personal keepsakes."
Participants in Kids Art Camp will create five unique projects using various crafting techniques and tools during their week-long enrollment. Kids Art Camp offers morning time slots from 11:00am-1:00pm and afternoon time slots from 3:00-5:00pm with sessions beginning June 18th, June 25th and July 9th for $120 per week.
The Kids Art Camp schedule is as follows:
Week One
June 18: Slime
June 19: Watercolor
June 20: Positivity Pennant
June 21: Sticker Making
June 22: Make a Masterpiece
Recommended for ages 6 and up.
Week Two
June 25: Collage Card Making
June 26: My Story Book
June 27: Origami
June 28: Hot Air Balloon
June 29: Marbling
Recommended for ages 6 and up.
Week Three
July 9: Slime
July 10: Create & Color Card Making
July 11: Hot Air Balloon
July 12: Sticker Making
July 13: Make a Masterpiece
Recommended for ages 10—13
Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2017, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.
