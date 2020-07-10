Paper Source Launches Virtual Learning Courses & New Subscription Program to Foster Creativity at Home

Today, Paper Source offers kid-focused crafting workshops, previously held in store, through an exclusive Kids Club subscription box. Delivered monthly, each subscription box has the supplies needed for curated craft projects. The program includes access to digital how-to videos that correspond with each project in their box. "We are excited to offer an opportunity for younger generations to do something creative every day and provide an easy, unintimidating solution to DIY learning at home," said Rebecca Burrick, DIY & Experience Manager.

The Kids Club subscription box program is available for kids ages eight and under or nine and older, with each box featuring skill building projects tailored to meet the needs of the specific age group. Members of the Kids Club subscription box will also receive creative challenges encouraging them to use their imagination with the tools they are given.

Paper Source recognized the benefits of offering at-home creativity and learning with the success of their live Instagram Craft Happy Hours, an interactive class led by Rebecca focused on DIY projects with materials readily available. Since then, the brand has developed new curriculums for creative learning at-home with virtual Zoom workshops for both kids and adults.

"It is truly a unique experience we can offer our customers," said Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source. "Watching the way participants learn, create and put their own touches on DIY projects has been inspiring and seeing how participants engage with each other as a community is a testament to the success of the program."

Paper Source offers a wide range of virtual workshops for adults focusing on skills from watercolor to paper crafting. Virtual workshops are held twice a week and participants receive a list of recommended supplies available at Paper Source ahead of time. Each session offers opportunities to engage with instructors directly and to practice skill-building techniques. To learn more visit www.papersource.com .

