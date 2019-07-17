Paper Source Partners with Renowned Jeweler Neil Lane to Create Exclusive Wedding Invitation Collection

"Creating beautiful and unique jewelry has always been my passion," said Neil Lane. "Now, I'm excited to use my expertise to help couples announce their special day. Design elements that inspire me have been woven into the collection's memorable pieces, which, combined with Paper Source's unmatched quality, serve as an enduring symbol of love."

The Neil Lane for Paper Source invitation album features 18 exclusive wedding suites inspired by Lane's deep admiration for all things beautiful and his own bridal jewelry line. Lavish, romantic and vintage details are accented with modern touches to reflect Lane's signature design sensibility. The invitation suites will also include coordinating day-of pieces such as stationery, menus and programs to help couples actualize their wedding from the early stages of planning to the reception.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with bridal expert and elite jewelry designer Neil Lane to expand an important part of our core business," said Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source. "Designer partnerships create personalized experiences for our customers, and Neil's expertise makes this collection a natural extension of our brand. We're excited to bring customers exclusively curated designs from the source they trust as experts in paper."

Paper Source is the only national invitation retailer to deliver both online and offline services, giving couples access to local experts that specialize in paper and printing, as well as event coordination. The Neil Lane wedding invitation collection will be featured as part of Paper Source's WeddingShop at Papersource.com/wedding and in all 129 store locations across the U.S.

Paper Source collaborated with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-leading brand development company and majority owner of the Neil Lane brand, to develop and launch the Neil Lane collection. Through the partnership, Paper Source becomes a pivotal brand partner as ABG further develops the Neil Lane™ narrative into key categories for couples, from their engagement, to their wedding day and beyond.

About Paper Source:

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2018, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.

About Neil Lane:

Neil Lane is a celebrated designer, collector, curator, and bridal authority woven into Hollywood's DNA. With an eye for style and elegance, Lane is an expert and avid collector of rare jewels, sculptures and fine art. He has mastered the art of creating unique home designs and interior furnishings, inspired by influential periods in history with a contemporary flair. Lane's involvement in Hollywood began decades ago and spans every aspect of bridal, from engagement rings to wedding couture. He is recognized as the official ring designer for ABC's The Bachelor franchise, and his signature designs have appeared on some of the world's most glamorous celebrities. Through the years, he's worked with A-list talent from Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson, to Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, to create some of Hollywood's most iconic red-carpet looks. Lane's unique aesthetic has transformed the bridal industry in expanding the possibilities in American bridal, and is shared with his fans and customers around the world with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay Jewelers®. From the moment a couple makes their commitment official, Lane is part of their love story. He makes his mark beginning at the engagement, throughout the planning phases, on their wedding day, and beyond.

About Authentic Brands Group:

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,950 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media.

ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®. For more information, please visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

