PAPER to be Key Part of Pasadena Unified School District's Back-to-School

When considering instructional supports through an equity lens, the PUSD leadership were driven to bring Paper into their schools.

Helen Hill, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Professional Development at Pasadena USD, said, "We said this would be a time like no other, where you can talk about individualized attention, where we can help stretch the bandwidth of our teachers and help them reach their hundred and fifty plus students."

"This isn't because we feel sorry for certain children, or we don't think certain children can do this or that, it's that every child has a learning progression and we need to be able to meet them where they are."

"And if I don't have the time because of the complexity of my content and the number of kids I have on my roster, then I want somebody else who is well-trained to help them too, at the time that they need it. So that's really what we were drawn to, with Paper."

With Paper, districts grant unlimited tutoring access and essay review to all of their students for a fixed cost. Last year, Paper provided more 1-1 tutoring sessions to California students than any other state.

Further information about Pasadena USD is available here.

