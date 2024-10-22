Paper Trails Announces Acquisition of Local Economy Payroll

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Trails, a Maine-based payroll and human resources services company with offices in Kennebunk and Topsham, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Local Economy Payroll, a respected family-run payroll service provider based in Portland, Maine. This acquisition marks a new and exciting chapter for both companies and their clients, as Local Economy Payroll founders, Tom Gangewer and Jim Belanger, transition into retirement.

Paper Trails owner, Chris Cluff (middle) flanked by Local Economy Payroll owners Jim Belanger (left) and Tom Gangewer (right) at the Paper Trails office in Kennebunk

Local Economy Payroll, founded with a mission to simplify life for small business owners, has been a trusted partner for businesses across Maine for many years. With over 50 years of combined accounting experience, Tom and Jim built a company known for delivering exceptional and affordable payroll services to a diverse range of clients.

As Tom and Jim retire, they have chosen Paper Trails to continue their legacy. Founded in Brunswick in 2004, Paper Trails is renowned for its commitment to providing intuitive, trusted, and innovative payroll and HR services. The company has expanded its reach to serve thousands of clients across Maine and New England, supported by a dedicated team of 17 local experts.

Paper Trails, recently recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Maine," will welcome Local Economy Payroll's two employees, Abbey Gangewer and Brittany Wezner, to their team. Both employees will continue to service their existing clients, ensuring a seamless and positive transition.

"As Jim and I began planning for retirement, it was crucial to find a partner that shares our values and dedication to excellence for both our clients and employees," said Tom Gangewer, owner of Local Economy Payroll. "Paper Trails has been a great friend to us as our industry evolved and compliance challenges grew. We are confident that our clients and employees will be in excellent hands."

Chris Cluff, President of Paper Trails, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are honored that Tom and Jim have entrusted us with continuing to provide exceptional payroll and HR services to their clients. We are committed to maintaining or even exceeding the level of service and personal attention that Local Economy's clients have come to expect."

Paper Trails is rolling out a warm welcome for Local Economy Payroll's clients through a custom welcome website at www.papertrails.com/localeconomy and a comprehensive welcome kit. This kit includes educational resources on Maine's upcoming PFML requirements, labor law compliance, and common HR concerns, ensuring that clients receive continuous support.

About Paper Trails

Paper Trails, a Maine-born and Maine-grown company, takes pride in its local roots and community-focused values. "We're Mainers doing business with Mainers," said Cluff. "Our team is dedicated to empowering employers to build successful businesses and workforces for today, tomorrow, and beyond."

Paper Trails is committed to alleviating the payroll, human resources, and compliance challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses. As the business world evolves, Paper Trails remains proactive in anticipating future challenges and offering solutions and insights to clients who support our local communities. The team is devoted to investing in client education and training, helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving landscape of payroll and HR regulations. For more information, please visit www.papertrails.com.

Contact Information:

Jon Portanova, Marketing Director

207-721-8575 | [email protected]

SOURCE Paper Trails