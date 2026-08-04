Paper Transport Supports Truckers Against Trafficking with the Launch of the "Miles That Matter" Campaign Based on Green Bay Packers Away Game Mileage

Paper Transport will donate 50 cents for every mile it transports the team's equipment to 2026 away games

DE PERE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Transport (PTI), a leading dedicated transportation provider with more than 35 years of transportation expertise, is launching a new campaign based on miles driven transporting Green Bay Packers away game equipment. Miles That Matter is a new campaign benefiting Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) throughout the 2026 Packers season.

Paper Transport turns Green Bay Packers away-game miles into support for Truckers Against Trafficking. Post this Paper Transport Truck and Trailer at Lambeau Field PTI Driver in PTI Team J PTI Trucks and Drivers at Lambeau Field

For every mile PTI transports Packers' equipment to an away game, the company will donate 50 cents to TAT, up to a total contribution of $5,000. The campaign will turn the miles PTI already drives in support of the team into an opportunity to fund TAT's work, increase awareness of human trafficking, and highlight the transportation industry's role in recognizing and reporting suspected human trafficking.

PTI has served as a formal sponsorship partner of the Packers for two seasons and has transported the team's equipment to road games for more than 10 seasons. Miles That Matter is the first mileage-based charitable campaign created through the partnership.

"There is an amazing opportunity when our partners can leverage their innovative ideas and network leadership to help expand our reach. We are grateful to PTI for bringing this idea to us and choosing to help advance the TAT effort through its Miles That Matter campaign," said Laura Cyrus, Senior Director of Industry Training and Outreach at TAT. "Yes, the funds generated are crucial to being able to further this life-saving work, but the untold number of 'eyes' that will be opened to the fact that companies like PTI — and so many others in transportation — are creating everyday heroes on the frontlines to help combat trafficking is the real win!"

"PTI plays an important role in helping our team prepare for every road game," said Justin Wolf, Packers Director of Corporate Sales & Activations. "It's great to see them recognizing all the miles their team puts in throughout the year and doing good for the community to support Truckers Against Trafficking by raising awareness for such an important cause."

"Paper Transport travels nearly one million miles every week, which means our trucks and our people are present in communities across the country every day," said Tyler Ellison, CEO of Paper Transport. "That reach gives us both an opportunity and a responsibility to make a difference. Through TAT's training and certification programs, our professional drivers are equipped to recognize suspicious activity and report it appropriately. Miles That Matter builds on that commitment by turning the miles we travel for the Packers into greater awareness and meaningful support for the fight against human trafficking."

Throughout the 2026 Packers season, PTI will track the miles driven to each away game and share campaign updates following every trip. The updates will also provide information to help Packers fans, transportation professionals, and the broader public recognize the signs of human trafficking and understand how to report suspected activity. By extending PTI's longstanding support of the Packers beyond the road, Miles That Matter creates a broader platform for awareness, education, and action.

"We all have a role to play in recognizing and reporting this heinous crime happening all over our nation, and I hope every Packers fan — and NFL follower in general — will be inspired by PTI's commitment to the cause and join us by becoming educated on the issue. Take the free training, recognize the signs, and be willing to act and make a phone call if you ever suspect human trafficking is taking place," added Cyrus.

About Paper Transport

Paper Transport (PTI) is a for-hire truckload carrier providing dedicated, regional, and intermodal freight solutions. With 35+ years of transportation expertise, PTI combines asset-based capacity, strategic partnerships, and versatile logistics capabilities to help customers build reliable and efficient supply chains.

Click here to learn more about Paper Transport's partnership with the Green Bay Packers.

SOURCE Paper Transport, LLC.