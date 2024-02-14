PaperCut attains ISO 27001 certification

News provided by

PaperCut Software

14 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore. , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperCut has announced that it has attained the respected ISO 27001 Certification, confirming that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets with internationally recognised standards for security best practice. Considering the complexity of the modern threat landscape, ISO 27001 is increasingly recognised by decision makers as a key differentiator when considering product or service offerings.

ISO 27001 is the world's best-known standard for ISMS and it defines requirements an ISMS must meet. The ISO 27001 standard provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. Conformity with ISO 27001 means that an organisation or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.

Commenting on the accreditation, Steve Holmes, Head of Global Sales & Channels, stated: "Customers are increasingly looking for security certification as part of their product or service selection criteria. In line with that, PaperCut has always taken a highly responsible and proactive approach to security, as witnessed by the measures we have taken to attain ISO 27001 Certification. It provides our customers and partners with additional assurance that our efforts to keep data secure are compliant with security best practices outlined in the ISO 27001 standard. In addition to offering easy-to-use print solutions that are suited to the performance and flexibility requirements of the modern hybrid work environment, our robust information security processes will ensure peace of mind for new and existing customers."  

From a day-to-day user perspective, security is hard baked into PaperCut's solutions securing confidential documentation throughout the print lifecycle. Before printing it secures the print infrastructure, managing who can print and what they can print. During printing, it secures print workflows, while after printing it manages control of documents through features like secure release.

Additional information will be published at papercut.com over the coming weeks.

