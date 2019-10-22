PaperFin Creates Innovative Method to Print Fish

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperFin, LLC announced today it has created a completely new method for anglers to instantly print their catch, right out of the water. Based on the ancient Japanese ink printing art form, Gyotaku, it instead utilizes a patent pending inkless technology that makes an imprint of the fish on paper. Their small, portable kit provides everything needed to make extremely detailed fish prints for users of any age.

Gyotaku originated in Japan in the mid-1800s as a way for anglers to record the size of their fish. The method was widely replaced by skin mounts made by professional taxidermists for a large fee. Skin mounts, which face longevity and deterioration problems, have more recently been replaced by expensive fiberglass replicas. PaperFin's innovative technology creates exact prints of the actual fish, detailed down to their individual scales. "We established PaperFin in the summer of 2019 with one simple goal; to bring the beautiful Japanese Gyotaku art form to the United States fishing community," said creator Robert Chenoweth.

The PaperFin technology utilizes specially coated sheets of printing paper with non-toxic solution based towelettes. Printing occurs when the towelettes are dabbed or wiped onto the fish and the coated paper is pressed or rubbed onto the surface of the fish. The image is permanently set within 10 seconds and leaves the printer with an affordable, lifelong memento of their fish. PaperFin is available in over 20 stores in the Midwest, and online at www.thepaperfin.com.

